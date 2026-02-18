The 50 Row: Siddharth Bhardwaj’s ‘beauty parlour’ remark on Bebika Dhurve triggers online outrage

A new controversy has erupted around The 50 after contestant Siddharth Bhardwaj made a personal remark about fellow participant Bebika Dhurve during a conversation on the show. What may have started as a regular exchange between contestants quickly snowballed into a social media storm, with viewers calling out what they described as an unnecessary and disrespectful comment.

The incident has once again raised questions about how far reality show contestants can go in the name of competition and entertainment.

What Siddharth Bhardwaj said on The 50

During a discussion inside the house, Siddharth Bhardwaj remarked, “Wo hume yeh kehti rehti hai ki usne pichle show mein kaise ladke rulaye hain. Wo kehti hai ki usne logon ko famous kiya hai.” Another contestant, Digvijay, added that the previous show ran because of her presence.

While that exchange seemed like typical reality show banter, the tone shifted when Siddharth made a personal comment that did not sit well with viewers. He said, “Ek baar bataun, maine jab usse pehle baar dekha, contestant nahi lagi mujhe. Mujhe laga beauty parlour wali didi bulayi hai.”

The remark immediately stood out, with many feeling it crossed the line from competitive argument to personal insult.

Social media reacts: ‘Unnecessary and disrespectful’

Clips of the moment were widely circulated online, triggering strong reactions from fans. Many viewers criticised Siddharth for targeting Bebika’s appearance instead of countering her statements about her past show. Several social media users argued that comparing someone to a beauty parlour worker as a form of mockery reflects a problematic mindset.

Supporters of Bebika Dhurve came forward in large numbers, describing her as confident, outspoken and unapologetic. They said that reality shows thrive on strong personalities and that personal digs lower the overall standard of the platform.

Others felt that disagreements are part of the format, but personal comments about someone’s looks or profession should not be encouraged. The debate has since expanded into a larger conversation about respect, boundaries and the tone reality television promotes.

The 50 and the ongoing debate

The 50 continues to stream on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Known for its competitive format and high-voltage drama, the show has often generated heated moments among contestants.

However, for many viewers, Siddharth Bhardwaj’s “beauty parlour wali didi” comment has turned what could have been a regular disagreement into a full-blown controversy. Whether the show’s makers address the issue or let it play out as part of the format remains to be seen.

For now, the incident has ensured that The 50 is trending, though not for the reasons its contestants may have hoped.