The 50: Splitsvilla star Kashish Kapoor REACTS to Rajat Dalal, Digvijay Rathee slap controversy, calls it…

Splitsvilla fame Kashish Kapoor shares her strong reaction to the slap incident involving Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee in The 50 promo, sparking debate online.

The latest promo of reality show The 50 has grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons. Instead of strategy or competition, viewers were left stunned after witnessing a heated confrontation that turned physical.

The short clip spread quickly on social media and triggered a strong reaction from audiences who questioned whether such moments should be shown on television at all. The incident soon drew responses from people within the reality show space, including one voice that stood out clearly.

What happened in The 50 promo?

The promo shows Rajat Dalal slapping Digvijay Rathee during an intense argument. The moment appears sudden and aggressive, instantly sparking debate online. Many viewers called the act disturbing while others questioned how such scenes are allowed to be aired without immediate consequences. Soon after the clip surfaced, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor reacted strongly to the incident.

Kashish Kapoor condemns the act

Kashish Kapoor did not hold back while speaking about the incident. She clearly condemned the use of violence and questioned the mindset behind such actions. She said, “Kahi pe bhi violence is absolutely wrong.” Kashish further described the slap as “illegal” and asked how someone could do this openly on national television without hesitation.

Highlighting a repeated pattern, she added, “Digvijay particularly ke sath ye cheez teesri baar ho gaya hai.” She also placed responsibility on viewers, saying, “Yeh janta ki problem hai.” According to her, audiences often enjoy aggressive drama but ignore the long-term impact on those involved.

Channel responsibility and public reaction

Kashish acknowledged that speaking out may invite criticism but stressed that silence only worsens the issue. She stated that viewers usually do not back off from consuming controversial content, which makes channels hesitant to take strict action due to TRP concerns. When asked whether the platform should be held responsible, she replied, “100% but people should speak up.”

About the show The 50

The 50 features fifty celebrities competing over fifty days in a high-stakes survival format. The show tests physical strength strategy and mental endurance. It is reportedly hosted by Farah Khan and airs daily from February 1 2026. Episodes are broadcast at 10.30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.

