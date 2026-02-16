Home

The 50: Who Is Arushi Chawla? Ex-contestant who criticised Karan Patel, also became part of…

Arushi Chawla’s journey on The 50 has grabbed attention after her sharp remarks about Karan Patel following her exit.

In The 50, Arushi Chawla’s journey ended in an emotional eviction. She broke down in tears when her name was announced and told her fellow contestants, Krishna, Rishi, Shinu, Ridhima, and Karan that they had misunderstood her. Her exit left a strong impression on the housemates and viewers alike.

What has happened in the 50?

Arushi faced criticism during the show for sending Bigg Boss 19 ex-contestant Nehal Chudasama to the danger zone. Some contestants called this move “dirty,” while others felt she was trying to stay neutral by connecting with both sides of the house. Tensions increased just before the next danger zone selection.

During the discussion, Arushi insisted she had no alliance to protect her and would be an easy target. Karan Patel disagreed with her and labelled her negative. This triggered a heated exchange where Arushi called him egoistic. Nehal defended Karan and Ridhi Dogra accused Arushi of being two-faced and even called her a snake.

Who is Arushi Chawla?

Arushi Chawla is an actress, model, and trained dancer born in Delhi in 1994. She completed her schooling at Mount Carmel School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Sri Venkateswara College.

Her career began with Verve Dance Crew in 2017 as a dance faculty member. In 2018, she started her own dance studio. Over time, she appeared in advertisements for brands like Parachute, Hero Bike, Mountain Breeze Strips, and Ponds. She also participated in MTV Roadies Revolution Season 17 and featured in TVF’s Hostel Daze.

Arushi is a fitness enthusiast who enjoys dancing, Pilates, and other physical activities. In addition, she won the title of Miss Scuba India 2025. Her combination of talent, fitness, and competitive spirit made her a memorable contestant on The 50.

Why Arushi Chawla’s exit stood out?

Her eviction showed how perception and strategy play a huge role in The 50. The argument with Karan Patel and the reactions from other contestants made her exit a major talking point of the season. Arushi’s journey highlighted the challenges contestants face when balancing honesty, strategy and relationships in a high-pressure reality show.

