The 50’s Rajat Dalal undergoes surgery after Tendon tear; shares hospital update with fans: 'Gir girke...'

Reality show personality Rajat Dalal, known for his appearance on The 50, recently left fans worried after posting pictures from a hospital bed on social media. The images quickly grabbed attention online, prompting a flood of concerned comments from followers eager to know what had happened. Rajat shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, “Gir girke hi insaan uthna seekhta hai!” The post instantly sparked curiosity among fans, many of whom asked about his condition and the reason behind his hospitalisation.

As speculation grew, Rajat decided to address the situation directly. The influencer later shared a video message along with his medical report, explaining the injury he suffered during the filming of the reality show.

The injury happened during The 50 shoot

According to Rajat, the injury occurred on the very first day of shooting The 50. Despite the seriousness of the condition, he chose to continue participating in the show rather than withdraw midway.

To provide clarity, Rajat also posted his MRI report related to his right elbow. The report revealed a significant injury, stating, “Complete thickness tear of the tendinous part of lateral fibres of the triceps tendon with about 3 cm retraction of the torn fibres.” Speaking in a video recorded from the hospital, Rajat explained that the injury initially measured around 2.8 cm but worsened after he participated in another physically demanding task during the show.

Rajat Dalal explains why he continued the show

In his message, Rajat shared that he remained committed to completing the show despite the pain and medical advice that suggested otherwise.

He said, “Sab puch rahe hain ki kya hua hai. The 50 ke pehle din ke shoot par mere ko tendon tear ho gaya tha; wo khinchav 2.8 cm ka tha. Jab baad mein ek task kiya, usme badhkar 3 cm ho gaya. Show ki commitment thi, aur mujhe bhi chodne ka man nahi tha…so pehle show khatam kiya, aur ab finally mujhe jis doctor se surgery karwani thi, wahan se date mili.”

(Everyone has been asking what happened. I had a tendon tear on the first day of the shoot, which was 2.8 cm. Then when I performed a task, it increased to 3cm. I had a commitment towards the show, and I too did not feel like leaving it midway. So I finished the shoot, and then as I got the date from the doctor of the surgery, I went for it.)

The revelation surprised many fans, as it highlighted the physical challenges contestants often endure while filming reality television.

Surgery successful, Rajat says

Rajat further updated fans that the surgery to repair the damaged tendon was carried out successfully. Sharing a brief health update, he reassured everyone about his recovery. “Today the surgery took place, and it went well.” His post quickly received supportive messages from fans who wished him a speedy recovery.

What is a Tendon tear?

A tendon tear occurs when the strong fibrous tissue that connects muscle to bone becomes partially or completely torn. Such injuries can significantly restrict movement and often cause severe pain.

In medical terminology, these injuries are described as either partial-thickness or full-thickness tears, depending on how much of the tendon fibres are affected. In Rajat’s case, the MRI indicated a complete thickness tear in the triceps tendon, which required surgical repair.

For now, the reality star is expected to focus on recovery, while fans continue to send messages of support following his health update.