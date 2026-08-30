The Academy posts Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s scene from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, desi fans say ‘Always hits…’

The Academy has taken Bollywood fans down memory lane by sharing a much-loved scene from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The internet, unsurprisingly, had plenty to say.

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Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's scene from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (PC: Instagram)

There are some Bollywood scenes that never really get old, no matter how many years pass. Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has plenty of them, and one such moment has now received an unexpected global spotlight. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a scene featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor from the 2013 film, instantly sending fans into a wave of nostalgia. And yes, desi fans were quick to make their feelings known. The scene sees Deepika’s character Naina Talwar and Ranbir’s character Kabir Thapar (Bunny) having a quiet conversation about life, choices and the things we inevitably miss while chasing something else. It is a simple exchange, but one that has stayed with fans for years.

The Academy shares Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s iconic scene

The scene comes from a memorable portion of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani where Naina encourages Bunny to enjoy the moment instead of constantly worrying about what he might miss. The Academy captioned the post, “A reminder from Naina to enjoy what’s right in front of you.”

Deepika Padukone’s Naina character tells Ranbir Kapoor’s character Bunny, “Jitna bhi try karo Bunny, life mein kuch na kuch toh chhutega hi,” a line that has become one of the film’s most remembered dialogues. The sequence captures the contrast between Bunny’s fast approach to life and Naina’s more grounded outlook. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a big box-office success and achieved cult status.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

The film, released in 2013, continues to have a strong fan following even more than a decade later. The chemistry between Deepika and Ranbir, along with the film’s take on friendship, love, ambition and growing up, has helped it remain a favourite among Bollywood audiences.

Desi fans react to The Academy’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani post

The Academy’s post did not take long to catch the attention of Indian fans. Social media users were clearly delighted to see Naina and Bunny being given the spotlight, with several comments celebrating Deepika’s performance and the film’s lasting popularity.

One social media user said, “The Academy is in love with Deepika Padukone, just like the rest of us”, another Instagram suer wrote, “Academy posting Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar?? THE nostalgia”, another commented, “YJHD clip posted by academy wasn’t in my list”, and another user said, “A dialogue which has a deep meaning and Will be remembered for ages, keep it up.”

Netflix India also joined the conversation with a playful comment, writing, “How do u know my close personal friends bunny and naina” while Dharma Movies commented, “This scene will always hit different, universally.”

Why Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani still connects with fans?

What makes Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani special is that it goes beyond being a simple love story. At its heart, the film is about four friends, their dreams, changing priorities and the realisation that life cannot always be planned perfectly.

Naina and Bunny’s relationship remains one of the film’s biggest talking points, particularly because the two characters see life very differently. Their conversations about dreams, travel, relationships and finding happiness continue to feel relatable to viewers.

For Deepika Padukone, the Academy connection is not entirely new. She presented at the 2023 Oscars and introduced the performance of RRR’s “Naatu Naatu”, which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

So, seeing Naina and Bunny appear on The Academy’s social media once again has given Bollywood fans exactly what they love most – a little nostalgia and a reminder of why Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani still holds a special place in their hearts.