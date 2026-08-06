The Alliance finale: Mini Mathur wins trophy, takes home Rs 50 lakh after beating Aly Goni, Ruhee Dosani

After weeks of fierce competition, Mini Mathur claimed victory in The Alliance by outplaying the finalists in the grand finale. The reality show's final episode featured high-stakes challenges before the winner was crowned.

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Mini Mathur takes home Rs 50 lakh (PC: Twitter)

After weeks of intense competition, unexpected twists and strategic gameplay, The Alliance has finally crowned its first-ever winner. Mini Mathur emerged victorious in the grand finale after defeating Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani to lift the trophy and win the Rs 50 lakh cash prize. Her journey on the reality show was filled with challenges that tested her patience, decision-making and resilience. From forming strong alliances to staying calm under pressure, Mini consistently proved why she was one of the strongest contestants of the season, eventually ending her remarkable journey with a memorable victory.

Mini Mathur becomes the first winner of The Alliance

Mini Mathur entered The Alliance on day one alongside her original ally Nikhil Chinapa and remained a part of Team Legends throughout the competition. While many contestants appreciated her calm personality and balanced approach, others often questioned her diplomatic style of gameplay. Despite the criticism, Mini stayed focused on her strategy and continued building relationships without losing sight of the competition.

Her consistency throughout the season became one of her biggest strengths. She performed well in both physical and mental challenges while carefully navigating changing alliances inside the headquarters. Her composed attitude helped her survive several difficult situations and eventually reach the final stage of the game.

How Mini reached the grand finale?

Before reaching the finale, Mini had to overcome another major hurdle in the semi-finals. She defeated Kushal Tandon in a crucial challenge to secure her place among the top finalists. The victory proved to be a turning point in her journey and highlighted her ability to perform under pressure when it mattered the most.

Mini also created history by becoming the only female Ace inside the headquarters during the season. This achievement further strengthened her reputation as one of the most capable contestants in the competition.

Grand finale challenge decides the winner

The final episode featured an intense challenge that tested the finalists on strategy, endurance and mental strength. Aly Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Mini Mathur battled through the demanding task with each contestant aiming to become the first-ever winner of The Alliance.

In the end, Mini successfully completed the challenge and outperformed both Aly and Ruhee to lift the trophy. Along with the winner’s title, she also received the Rs 50 lakh cash prize, bringing her journey on the show to a memorable conclusion.

Kunal Kemmu wraps up the debut season

Hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu, The Alliance concluded its debut season on August 6 after weeks of intense gameplay and dramatic twists. The show gained attention for its unique format, challenging tasks and constantly changing alliances that kept contestants and viewers guessing until the very end. All episodes including the epic grand finale are now streaming on Prime Video.