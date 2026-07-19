The Alliance: Kunal Kemmu calls out Kushal Tandon after physical clash with Nikhil Chinappa, says ‘Aapka contract koi alag…’ – Watch

The Alliance: Tensions escalated when Kushal Tandon pushed Nikhil Chinappa during an argument. Here, host Kunal Kemmu had to intervene. Watch the video.

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Kunal Kemmu and Kushal Tandon

The latest episode of The Alliance witnessed one of its most dramatic moments yet after contestant Kushal Tandon got into a heated confrontation with Nikhil Chinappa. What started as a verbal argument soon turned physical, forcing host Kunal Kemmu to intervene and remind Kushal that violence has no place in the competition. The altercation, which aired on Saturday, has since gone viral on social media, with viewers reacting to Kunal’s firm handling of the situation.

The clash stemmed from an earlier disagreement between Kushal and fellow contestant Vanshaj Singh. During that exchange, Kushal claimed that his contract allowed him to respond physically if someone threatened to hit him. Kunal had immediately clarified that physical aggression was against the show’s rules.

However, tensions escalated again when Kushal pushed Nikhil during an argument. Addressing the incident, Kunal questioned Kushal’s understanding of the rules and said, “Aap ke contract mein hi likha hai aap haath utha sakte hai, disrespect kar sakte hai? … aapka contract koi alag aaya hai? Charge aapne kiya na, yeh allowed nahi hai, acceptable nahi hai.”

Kunal’s response received support from fellow contestants Niti Taylor and Arslan Goni, who were seen applauding the host for taking a firm stand.

Later in the episode, Seema Sajdeh tried to calm an emotional Kushal. Encouraging him not to let others affect his game, she said, “You don’t have to play into their hands.”

A visibly emotional Kushal then broke down in tears and said, “I am the only son of my family. If something happens to me, what will happen to them?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harsh verma (@harsh.923_)

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, The Alliance is a strategy-based reality show on Prime Video where 16 celebrities and content creators compete in pairs through physical, mental and strategic challenges while constantly navigating shifting alliances. New episodes stream daily at 12 noon.