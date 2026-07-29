The Alliance: Kushal Tandon REACTS on Shreya Kalra’s allegation about messaging him while dating Shivangi Joshi, ‘I only DM…’

Kushal Tandon has finally addressed the controversy surrounding Shreya Kalra's claims, offering a clear response while speaking about the reports involving Shivangi Joshi.

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Kushal Tandon breaks silence on Shreya Kalra’s claim of texting him during Shivangi Joshi relationship (PC: Meta AI)

Television actor Kushal Tandon has finally responded to the claims made by reality show contestant Shreya Kalra, who alleged that he had messaged her while he was reportedly in a relationship with actress Shivangi Joshi. The controversy has become one of the most talked-about topics among television fans after clips from different reality shows started circulating online. While Shreya claimed that Kushal had initiated conversations with her after they worked together, the actor has now denied the allegation and shared his version of events. His response has once again brought the issue into the spotlight and sparked fresh discussions on social media.

Why did Kushal Tandon respond to Shreya Kalra’s allegation?

The issue came up during a recent episode of The Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, when fellow contestant Kashish Kapoor asked Kushal about Shreya Kalra’s statement made on Lock Upp. During the conversation, Kushal dismissed the allegation and insisted that he never initiated any conversation with Shreya.

According to Kushal, the incident goes back to the promotional campaign of his television show Barsaatein. He explained that Shreya was expected to feature prominently in a promotional video but eventually appeared only for a brief moment. Recalling the situation, Kushal said, “There was a promo for Barsaatein. Shreya was promised that she would get a promo with me, and when the promo came out, it was just about me, and she was there for a passing shot.”

What did Kushal Tandon say about sending direct messages?

Kushal strongly denied the claim that he had texted Shreya first. He maintained that it was Shreya who contacted him after the promotional shoot. Sharing his side of the story, he said, “She texted me, of course! I don’t DM girls. I have too much ego in myself to DM girls. I only DM foreigners, the models!”

He further claimed that Shreya had messaged him expressing her wish to work with him and had accepted the promotional appearance. According to Kushal, he advised her that accepting such a brief role was not beneficial for her career. He recalled telling her, “You shouldn’t have done this. It is looking very stupid for you to do a passing shot. You could do much better than this.”

See viral video of Kushal Tandon here

In lockup, Shreya had accused #KushalTandon that he had dmed me when he and Shivangi were in a relationship. Here,when Kashish asked, Kushal exposed that Shreya had dmed me first. While she had her own bf, she was messaging someone else’s bf. pic.twitter.com/kYULNfMrcU — ❥★ (@Arsalan_Boss211) July 29, 2026

What exactly did Shreya Kalra allege?

Earlier on Lock Upp, Shreya Kalra spoke about her interaction with Kushal while talking to fellow contestant Shilpa Shinde. She claimed that Kushal had sent her a direct message after they completed a shoot together.

Shreya said, “He DMed me after the shoot. I was dating at that time. There was something between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi then. I didn’t know about it.” She also alleged that Kushal started conversations with her but she chose not to encourage them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⇝ (@splitsspagluu_)

What is the connection between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi?

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi reportedly grew close while working together on the television show Barsaatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. In October 2024, Kushal publicly confirmed that they were in a relationship. However, in June 2025, he later announced that the two had parted ways.

Although both actors have since moved on professionally, their names continue to make headlines whenever discussions about their past relationship resurface.