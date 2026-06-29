The Alliance: Payal Gaming breaks down over deepfake controversy, says: ‘Log itna hadd tak…

In a heartfelt conversation on The Alliance, Payal Gaming reflects on one of the most difficult moments of her career and discusses the lasting impact of misinformation and digital abuse.

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Payal Gaming on her deepfake controversy (PC: Twitter)

Social media can bring fame and opportunities, but it can also expose creators to some of the darkest sides of the internet. Popular gaming creator Payal Gaming recently spoke about one such painful chapter from her life while appearing on The Alliance. During an emotional conversation, she recalled the deepfake controversy that shook her personally and professionally. As she reflected on the incident, Payal became emotional and shared how online abuse affected her mental well-being. Her honest confession has once again highlighted the growing concern over the misuse of artificial intelligence and the impact it can have on individuals.

What did Payal Gaming say about her deepfake controversy?

While interacting with fellow contestants Ravi Kishan, Nikhil Chinapa and others on The Alliance, Payal opened up about the disturbing experience. She explained how quickly things can be twisted on social media and how even a small issue can spiral out of control.

Recalling the painful phase, she said, “People are so sensitive now. Koi ek word bhi aapke against ja sakta hai. Mujhe bolne mein bhi sharam aa rahi hai ki log itna hadd tak gir sakte hain. When they see a person growing. They mocked my image; they made a deepfake video of me. I mean…” Unable to hold back her emotions, Payal broke down while speaking. She also revealed that she chose to take legal action against those responsible and said the accused are now behind bars.

During the conversation, Nikhil Chinapa offered his support and encouraged her to stay strong. He pointed out that women working in the public eye often face unnecessary attention and online harassment simply because of their visibility on digital platforms.

See viral video of Payal Gaming from The Alliance here

Recently, on Amazon Prime’s Alliance, Payal Gaming opened up about one of the darkest phases of her life. Fighting back tears, she recalled how a deepfake video turned her private pain into public humiliation. No one deserves to have their identity, dignity, or mental peace… pic.twitter.com/CgEp9JaNtp — Himanshu Yadav (@HimashuYadav07) June 27, 2026

What was Payal Gaming’s deepfake controversy?

The controversy began last year after an intimate video started circulating on social media. Many users falsely claimed that the woman featured in the clip was Payal Gaming despite having no evidence to support the allegation.

A forensic investigation carried out by the Maharashtra State Cyber Department later established that the video had been manipulated using artificial intelligence. Officials confirmed that it was an AI-generated deepfake and not an authentic video of the gaming creator. The findings cleared Payal of the false claims and drew attention to the increasing misuse of AI technology.

Who is Payal Gaming?

Payal Dhare, better known as Payal Gaming, is among India’s most popular female gaming creators. She is a professional streamer with S8UL Esports and has earned a massive following through her BGMI live streams and gaming content. Over the years, she has become one of the leading faces of India’s gaming community.

What is The Alliance about?

The Alliance is a strategic reality competition hosted by Kunal Kemmu on Prime Video. The show features 16 contestants who enter the competition in pairs, including Ravi Kishan and Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Payal Gaming and Sabby Suri and Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera.

Set inside a high-tech facility, contestants compete in physically demanding and mentally challenging tasks while earning points. Although they begin the game with fixed partners, the format constantly reshuffles them into different alliances, forcing participants to navigate trust, strategy, betrayal and unexpected dual eliminations throughout the competition.