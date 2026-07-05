The Alliance: Salman Khan cheers for Sohail Khan as he enters Kunal Kemmu’s show as wildcard contestant

Sohail Khan’s unexpected wildcard entry into The Alliance has brought a new wave of excitement to the show, with Salman Khan showing support as the competition heats up inside the house.

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Salman Khan roots for Sohail Khan as he joins The Alliance (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again shown strong family support, this time cheering for his brother Sohail Khan as he steps into a new reality TV challenge. Sohail has entered The Alliance, a strategy-based reality show hosted by Kunal Kemmu, as a wildcard contestant. His entry has already added a fresh twist to the ongoing competition, bringing more attention to the game’s shifting dynamics. The show, known for its mix of strategy, emotions and alliances, now sees a new player entering at a crucial stage, making the contest even more unpredictable for existing contestants.

How did Salman Khan react to Sohail Khan’s wildcard entry in The Alliance?

Salman Khan reacted warmly to Sohail Khan joining The Alliance. He shared the show’s promo on his Instagram story and wrote a simple message saying “Best wishes, brother.” His short but supportive note quickly gained attention from fans, who appreciated the brotherly gesture. Alongside Salman, Sohail’s sister Arpita Khan also expressed her emotions on social media. She shared a heartfelt message, saying she missed him and was excited to see him on the show. Her emotional note reflected the strong family bond and the excitement around Sohail’s new journey.

What did Sohail Khan say about joining The Alliance?

Before entering the show, Sohail Khan spoke about his decision to take part in The Alliance. He explained that reality shows often involve emotional pressure, conflict and unpredictable situations, something he previously believed was not his space.

However, Sohail said this show felt different. He described it as a “game of the mind,” where strategy and smart thinking matter more than emotions. According to him, the challenge of outsmarting others without being obvious is what convinced him to participate. This shift in mindset marks his first full reality show appearance.

Who is Sohail Khan in the entertainment industry?

Sohail Khan is not new to the film industry. He is an actor, director and producer with a long career in Bollywood. He made his directorial debut with Auzaar in 1997 and went on to direct films like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Hello Brother. As an actor, he has appeared in movies such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Fight Club, Heroes and Tubelight. Despite his film career, Sohail has mostly stayed away from reality television, making this entry a new and unexpected move for him.

What is The Alliance reality show about?

The Alliance is a competitive reality show streaming on Prime Video. The format brings together 16 contestants who enter in pairs but later form shifting alliances. The game focuses on strategy, trust and psychological gameplay, where contestants must constantly adapt to survive eliminations. New episodes are released daily at 12 noon, and wildcard entries like Sohail Khan are expected to change the dynamics of the game.

What’s next for Salman Khan?

On the film front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, reportedly inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh. While there were recent rumours about certification delays, his production team has clarified that the reports are not accurate.

With Sohail Khan’s wildcard entry and Salman’s public support, The Alliance has now gained even more attention, making the upcoming episodes highly anticipated among viewers.