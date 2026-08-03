The Alliance: Salman Khan gets emotional about Sohail Khan’s divorce with Seema Sajdeh, says he knows his brother’s struggles: ‘How much he’s…’

Salman Khan shared an emotional moment on The Alliance as he spoke about Sohail Khan’s personal life and praised his brother’s strength while dealing with difficult circumstances.

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Salman Khan opens up about Sohail Khan’s divorce with Seema Sajdeh (PC: Twitter)

The latest episode of The Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, brought an emotional family moment as Salman Khan entered the reality show to support his brother Sohail Khan. While the show is known for its competitive format, Salman’s visit shifted the focus to personal relationships and emotional healing. During their conversation, the Bollywood superstar spoke openly about Sohail’s separation from Seema Sajdeh and praised the way his brother has handled one of the most difficult phases of his life. His heartfelt words quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the episode.

Salman Khan opens up about Sohail Khan’s divorce

While interacting with Sohail inside the house, Salman Khan reflected on his brother’s relationship with former wife Seema Sajdeh. The actor said he has closely witnessed Sohail’s emotional journey and believes he has carried the burden of the separation on his own.

Salman told Sohail, “Are you still listening to Seema? My noble brother took all the blame on himself. But I know as a brother, how much he’s trying. I know that emotionally, he’s just taking it, taking it in.” His statement highlighted the support he continues to extend to Sohail while acknowledging the emotional challenges that come with the end of a long marriage.

Watch Salman Khan’s viral video from The Alliance here

#SalmanKhan’s entry was pure goosebumps! ❤️ His words for Sohail Khan won hearts: “As a brother, I know how hard he’s trying.” #AllianceOnPrime pic.twitter.com/3Sml7YGCGA — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 3, 2026

Sohail Khan had earlier accepted responsibility

The emotional conversation follows an earlier episode in which Seema Sajdeh entered The Alliance as a wildcard contestant. Their reunion gave the former couple an opportunity to speak honestly about their relationship in front of the other contestants.

Sohail had admitted, “I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years, and let me admit on national television: agar koi bhi galti hui hogi humare beech mein, I take the responsibility.” He also spoke about the difficult period in his personal life, saying, “At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha, so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved.”

Despite their separation, Sohail made it clear that his respect for Seema has remained unchanged. He added, “She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it.”

Sohail and Seema continue to co-parent

Although Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh ended their marriage in 2022 after more than two decades together, they have maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their children.

During the show, Seema shared that their younger son Yohan has been supporting her journey, while their elder son Nirvaan is cheering for Sohail. Their comments reflected the family’s efforts to move forward with mutual respect despite the divorce. The former couple continue to co-parent their sons and are often seen supporting each other during important family occasions.

Seema and Sohail: A relationship that changed with time

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 after eloping. They first had an Arya Samaj wedding followed by a nikah ceremony. Over the years, they built a family together and welcomed two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. After 24 years of marriage, they decided to part ways in 2022. Even after the divorce, both have spoken respectfully about each other and continue to remain connected through their children and extended family.