The Alliance: Salman Khan makes surprise entry, shares emotional hug with injured Sohail Khan- Watch

A heartfelt reunion between Salman Khan and Sohail Khan has gone viral after a touching moment on The Alliance. The unexpected appearance and emotional exchange have left viewers praising the brothers' bond.

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Salman Khan’s unexpected entry leaves Sohail Khan emotional (PC: Twitter)

An emotional moment is set to unfold in the upcoming episode of The Alliance as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan makes a surprise appearance inside the reality show house. His unexpected arrival catches every contestant off guard, but it is Sohail Khan‘s heartfelt reaction that has become the biggest talking point. Struggling with an injury and facing emotional setbacks in the competition, Sohail appears overwhelmed upon seeing his elder brother. The touching reunion has already won hearts online, with fans praising the strong bond the two brothers continue to share.

Salman Khan surprises everyone inside The Alliance house

The latest promo of The Alliance shows Salman Khan entering the house wearing a denim shirt, charcoal trousers and a cowboy hat. His arrival comes as a complete surprise for the contestants, who are gathered together when he walks in.

Everyone inside the house looks stunned by the unexpected visit. However, Sohail Khan’s reaction stands out the most. Initially shocked, he quickly becomes emotional before walking up to Salman and hugging him tightly. Responding warmly, Salman smiles and asks, “Kya bhai?”

The heartwarming exchange has quickly gone viral across social media platforms, with fans calling it one of the most memorable moments from the show.

Watch viral video of Salman Khan here

Sohail Khan Cries After Seeing #SalmanKhan At Allience Show. Contestant Are Going Crazy After Seeing Megastar SalmanKhan In Allience Show. Agu Bhai Expressions pic.twitter.com/vSz38d3ATD — Filmy_Duniya (@nawa75436) August 1, 2026

Fans react to the emotional reunion

The promo has received a positive response online, with viewers appreciating the brothers’ bond. One user wrote, “Sohail Khan was shocked upon seeing #SalmanKhan in Alliance, then went and hugged him emotionally.” Another commented, “Not only Sohail Khan, everyone was shocked.” Reacting to Sohail’s emotional response, another fan shared, “Big brother is always there as his biggest moral support.” The touching interaction has become one of the most discussed clips from the upcoming episode.

Sohail Khan was going through a difficult phase

Salman’s visit comes at a time when Sohail Khan has been facing emotional and physical challenges inside the competition. Following the exit of his former wife Seema Sajdeh from the show and a groin injury during the competition, Sohail admitted that he was struggling to perform at his best.

In a recent episode, he even nominated himself for elimination. He explained that his injury had prevented him from contributing fully to the tasks. At the same time, he acknowledged that several other contestants continued competing despite being injured and felt he had not met the expectations of the game.

His reunion with Salman therefore arrived at an important moment, giving him emotional support when he needed it the most. Many viewers believe the actor’s visit may help boost Sohail’s confidence heading into the final stage of the competition.

About The Alliance

The Alliance is a reality competition series hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The show brings together celebrities from television, films, digital entertainment and sports, who compete in physically and mentally demanding challenges while building and breaking alliances to stay in the game.

The episode featuring Salman Khan is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, August 2, 2026. New episodes of The Alliance are released daily at 12 pm on Prime Video. As the competition enters its finale week, Salman’s surprise visit is expected to become one of the biggest highlights of the season.