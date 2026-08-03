The Alliance: Salman Khan reveals SHOCKING details about jail life while meeting Sohail Khan, recalls difficult days behind bars, ‘Bohot saalon pehle…’

During his appearance on The Alliance, Salman Khan opened up about a difficult chapter from his past. The actor spoke about his time in prison and shared memories from a phase that tested him emotionally.

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Salman Khan gets candid about jail life while meeting Sohail Khan (PC: Twitter)

Superstar Salman Khan recently appeared on The Alliance to support his brother Sohail Khan, who has participated in the reality show. During his visit, the actor shared a rare glimpse into one of the toughest phases of his life. While speaking inside the house, Salman opened up about his time in jail and described the difficult conditions he experienced during those days. His honest conversation with Sohail gave viewers a different side of the superstar beyond his public image.

Salman Khan talks about his experience inside jail

During his appearance on The Alliance, Salman Khan spoke about the time he spent in jail in connection with the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases. The actor recalled the conditions inside prison and explained how challenging the environment was.

Sharing his experience, Salman said, “Bohot saalon pehle jab jail gaya tha toh we had bars infront of us. In such a small area, there are 50-60-70 people there… one bathroom, Indian-style commode, kabhi chhipkali hain and more than that ***t is filled all the way till here.” His statement reflected the reality of spending time in a crowded prison environment. The actor described the limited space and difficult living conditions he faced during that period.

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Salman Khan had earlier spoken about his jail days

This was not the first time Salman Khan discussed his experience behind bars. In a 2008 interview with Koel Purie Rinchet on her special segment, On the Couch with Koel, the supertsar had also opened up about his jail visits and shared that the biggest concern for him was managing basic facilities.

Speaking about the experience at the time, Salman said he was “chilling” and that the main tension was related to the bathroom situation. He also explained that when someone is required to go to jail, they have to accept the situation and face it calmly. Salman has spent around 18 days in custody across four separate instances related to the blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases.

Sohail Khan shared an emotional confession on The Alliance

Before Salman’s appearance, Sohail Khan opened up about a deeply personal experience during his time on The Alliance. The actor revealed that he was sexually harassed as a child and kept the incident private for several years before eventually sharing it with his father.

Sohail said, “I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young and I kept that within me for years. When I grew up and became an adult, I confided in my father. I told him, ‘Daddy, this happened to me.’ He said, ‘Beta, tune itne saalon tak apne andar rakha isse.’ I said, ‘I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.’ I was not at fault, but I felt ashamed. So I keep telling my children, no matter what happens, tell me everything.”

What is The Alliance about?

The Alliance is a reality competition show that brings together celebrity contestants from different fields including television, films, digital entertainment and sports. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the series focuses on physical and mental challenges where contestants form partnerships and compete to survive in the game. The show streams on Prime Video everyday at 12 noon and has gained attention for its competitive format and personal conversations between contestants.