The Alliance: Salman Khan takes playful dig at Badshah over Bali’s voice modulation lesson claim: ‘Usko bhi toh…’

Salman Khan added a fun twist to his appearance on The Alliance as he reacted to Bali’s comment about teaching Badshah voice modulation. The actor’s playful response left the contestants entertained during his interaction on the show.

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Salman Khan hilariously roasts Badshah and Bali (PC: Meta AI)

Superstar Salman Khan’s appearance on The Alliance brought several entertaining moments for contestants and viewers. The actor entered the reality show to support his brother Sohail Khan and surprised everyone inside the house with his unexpected visit. During his interaction with the contestants, Salman shared light-hearted conversations and also had a fun exchange with rapper Bali. A discussion about voice modulation soon turned into a humorous moment when Salman took a playful dig at Badshah’s teaching skills, leaving everyone around him laughing.

Salman Khan jokes about Badshah during Bali’s conversation

During his time inside The Alliance house, Salman Khan interacted with Bali (Sachin Bali), who performed one of his rap songs in front of the actor. After listening to his performance, Salman noticed a difference between Bali’s singing voice and his regular speaking voice.

Salman asked Bali about the change in his voice, after which the rapper explained that he uses vocal modulation techniques while performing. Bali also revealed that rapper Badshah helped him understand these techniques and guided him about improving his performance.

While discussing Badshah’s advice, Bali requested that Salman ask Badshah to do a commercial song. Salman responded with his trademark humour and said, “Badshah ko samajh aayi ki usne kya samjhaaya hai?” The comment immediately made Bali laugh and turned the conversation into one of the fun moments of Salman’s visit.

Salman continues the joke with another witty remark

Bali further explained that Badshah had guided him well and helped him improve his skills. Salman continued the playful conversation and added, “Lekin usko bhi toh samajh aana chahiye voh kya samjha raha hai.” The exchange was clearly meant as a joke and showcased Salman’s casual style of interacting with contestants. His humorous comments added a relaxed atmosphere inside the house.

See viral video of Salman Khan here

OG #SalmanKhan roasted both Bali and Badshah in one line

⁰Look at the reactions of Sohail Khan and the other contestants xD pic.twitter.com/AIMUjrAHlO — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) August 4, 2026

Salman Khan surprises Sohail Khan in The Alliance house

Salman’s entry itself became one of the highlights of the episode. Contestants were unaware that he would be visiting the house, making his arrival through the yellow gate a complete surprise. As soon as Salman entered, everyone stood up in excitement. The actor immediately met Sohail Khan and shared an emotional hug with his brother. Sohail appeared happy and emotional while welcoming Salman inside the show.

About The Alliance

The Alliance is a reality competition show featuring celebrity contestants from different fields including television, films, digital entertainment, and sports. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the show focuses on physical and mental challenges where contestants create strategies and alliances to survive the competition, featuring a star-studded lineup that includes Daisy Shah, Zaid Darbar, Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni, Aly Goni, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Mini Mathur, Vanshaj Singh, Sohail Khan, Aly Goni, Kashish Kapoor, Agu Stanley and Bali. With Salman Khan’s special appearance, emotional family moments and entertaining conversations, the latest episode added another memorable chapter to the ongoing reality show.