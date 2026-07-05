The Alliance: Sohail Khan opens up about Salim Khan’s health scare, recalls doctor’s shocking warning: ‘Agar daddy ko…’

Sohail Khan emotionally revisited one of the toughest phases of his family's life, revealing how Salim Khan survived a critical medical condition despite doctors giving a grim warning.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/the-alliance-sohail-khan-opens-up-about-salim-khans-health-scare-recalls-doctors-shocking-warning-agar-daddy-ko-kuch-ho-gaya-toh-8466306/ Copy

Sohail Khan reveals how Salim Khan survived a life-threatening semi-coma (PC: Twitter)

Life inside The Alliance has already brought out several emotional moments, but Sohail Khan‘s latest revelation has struck a chord with viewers. Shortly after entering the reality show as a wildcard contestant, the actor opened up about one of the most difficult phases his family has ever faced. Sohail recalled the terrifying time when his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, was admitted to the hospital and slipped into a semi-coma. The emotional confession revealed how close the family came to losing him and why the experience completely changed Sohail’s perspective on life and family.

What did Sohail Khan reveal about Salim Khan’s health scare in The Alliance?

During a heartfelt conversation on The Alliance, Sohail Khan spoke about the fear of losing his parents and explained how the incident involving Salim Khan left him emotionally shaken. Sharing his feelings, Sohail said, “My parents are old now, mere bacche hain par unke paas abhi time hai. I fear losing my parents.”

He then recalled the heartbreaking incident and said, “When my father got unwell a couple of months back, and he was hospitalised, he went into a semi-coma and I was staying with him in the hospital. My heart sank. The doctor said you might lose him. My father and mother are someone very dear to me. Agar daddy ko kuch ho gaya toh, I don’t know how I’ll cope. For me, my parents are my life.”

Why did Salim Khan’s illness have such a deep impact on Sohail Khan?

Sohail admitted that becoming a parent himself has made him value his own parents even more. While he knows his children have their entire lives ahead of them, he worries about the advancing age of his mother and father. The actor explained that staying beside Salim Khan throughout his hospitalisation made him realise how unpredictable life can be. Watching doctors fight to save his father while hearing the possibility of losing him was an experience he says he will never forget. His emotional confession also showed a more personal side of Sohail that audiences rarely get to see outside his professional life.

What happened to Salim Khan during his hospitalisation?

Salim Khan was admitted to hospital on February 17 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The 90-year-old veteran writer was immediately rushed to the hospital by the family’s doctor before being shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he was placed on ventilator support. Doctors later performed a minor medical procedure and kept him under close observation.

Throughout his treatment, Salim Khan was surrounded by his family, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, who remained by his side. Several well-known personalities, including Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and his longtime friend Javed Akhtar, also visited the hospital to offer their support. Thankfully, Salim Khan recovered after receiving timely medical care, bringing immense relief to both his family and close friends.

How is Sohail Khan’s journey progressing in The Alliance?

Sohail recently entered The Alliance as a wildcard contestant and has already become one of the most talked-about participants on the show. Following his arrival, he joined the Warriors alliance alongside Kushal Tandon Daisy Shah and Delbar Arya.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the strategy-based reality series revolves around changing alliances, trust and competitive gameplay. After the latest reshuffle, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera became the Kings. Dolly Javed, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan and Vriddhi Patwa joined the Hunters, while Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa and Agu Stanley formed the Legends alliance.