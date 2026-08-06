The Alliance: Zaid Darbar’s unexpected exit leaves Gauahar Khan emotional ahead of finale, ‘Made all of us…’

Just before The Alliance finale, Zaid Darbar's exit turned into an emotional moment as Gauahar Khan shared a heartfelt message, leaving fans talking about their bond on the show.

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Gauahar Khan's emotional farewell to Zaid Darbar after Alliance exit (PC: Twitter)

Reality shows often create unforgettable moments, but sometimes it is the emotional reunions after the game that stay with viewers the longest. The Alliance delivered one such moment when Zaid Darbar‘s journey came to an end just before the finale. While fans were disappointed to see him leave the competition, the reunion with his wife Gauahar Khan and sister Anam Darbar quickly became the biggest talking point. The heartfelt exchange and emotional messages shared by his family touched fans and added an emotional layer to the show’s final week.

Zaid Darbar’s journey ends just before the finale

Zaid Darbar was eliminated from The Alliance after reaching the final stages of the competition. Throughout the reality show, he earned appreciation for his calm approach, positive attitude and consistent performances. However, his journey came to an end after Kushal Tandon secured the final semi-final spot, resulting in Zaid’s exit from the Prime Video reality series.

Emotional reunion with Gauahar Khan after 45 days

Soon after leaving the show, Zaid reunited with his wife Gauahar Khan and his sister Anam Darbar after spending nearly 45 days away from them. In a video shared on social media, Anam expressed her excitement before meeting her brother, while Gauahar ran towards Zaid and hugged him tightly. The emotional reunion left both of them visibly overwhelmed.

Sharing the heartfelt video, Anam wrote, “Zaidu… what a journey. For your very first reality show, standing alongside such experienced people, you never looked out of place. You stood tall, you stayed true to yourself, and you shined every single step of the way. For us, you’ve already won. You made all of us so incredibly proud. This is only the beginning, and we know this is your time to shine even brighter. You absolutely killed it. You’re our hero, our champion, and forever our winner. We love you. So proud of you, Zaidu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anam Darbar (@anamdarbar97)

Gauahar Khan reacts to Zaid’s eviction

Even before the reunion, Gauahar Khan had shared her thoughts on Zaid’s exit through Instagram Stories. Reacting to the elimination, she said, “On a show like Alliance, where everyone is about goodness and, you know, ‘I’m your buddy, I’m your friend,’ when it’s their turn, they definitely, definitely choose themselves… To be in a situation where once you’ve opened the card, you know that there is no way that you can get out of this… you’re an innocent. And somewhere you know that no matter what you do here, the game is such that you’ve been put in this traitors round.”

How Zaid Darbar was eliminated?

The episode featured a special crossover with contestants from The Traitors Season 2, who introduced the show’s signature traitor twist into The Alliance. Kushal Tandon was selected as the Traitor and chose to “murder” Zaid Darbar, leading to his elimination.

After leaving the show, Zaid admitted that he had expected the outcome. He said he realised he would likely be targeted because he shared good relationships with almost everyone in the house, making him a strategic choice for elimination.

Who won The Alliance?

Following Zaid’s exit, the competition moved towards its grand finale. Mini Mathur eventually emerged as the winner after defeating Ruhee Dosani and Aly Goni to lift the trophy and conclude the inaugural season of The Alliance.