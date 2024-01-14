Home

The Archies Actor Agastya Nanda Was Unaware of Grandpa Amitabh Bachchan Mega Stardom Untill…

Recently, The Archies fame Agastya Nanda revealed that he was unaware that his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan as such a big name in the Bollywood industry.

Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda recently made his OTT debut in Zoya Akhtar’s coming-of-age period film, “The Archies.” Recently, the actor made a revelation wherein he said that he was unaware that his grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan, was such a known figure in the Bollywood industry and had a massive fan following. Agastya recently appeared for an interview with Film Companion, where he shared that he first realized the extent of his grandfather’s popularity when the megastar made a visit to his school in Delhi.

As the interview progressed, “The Archies” fame said, “The way my family has been, they don’t bring work home. Like my nana never spoke about work at home. So I found it very normal. I thought like okay, he’s a normal granddad, but I only realised when he came to school on the annual day that, oh god, he is someone. It was so normal up till then. (We had) grandparents day in school in Delhi. When he’d show up, everyone would go crazy, and I was like I just don’t get this, why is everyone going crazy? That’s when I realised. And then of course, when I started watching cinema, I was like okay, he’s kind of good at this.”

Last month, post the release of “The Archies,” Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday met his fans outside his house to meet and greet his followers. Big B was also accompanied by his grandson, Agastya. The Pink actor has his own blog where he often shares his thoughts. The actor also shared his photos from his meet and greet with fans, who line up outside his Juhu residence Jalsa every Sunday. In the picture, Agastya can be seen coming out with his grandpa to meet his well-wishers.

Sharing the picture, the 81-year-old actor wrote, “The interest is ever more loved than the Capital… And the legacy lives on… Father to son to son to son and then grandson… and the principal ever the reality of the base that built it.”

For the unversed, Agastya is the son of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. “The Archies” actor is a third-generation actor from the Bachchan family.

