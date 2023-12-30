Home

Entertainment

The Archies Actor Vedang Raina Opens Up On His Bond With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘The Situation Will Change…’

The Archies Actor Vedang Raina Opens Up On His Bond With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘The Situation Will Change…’

In a recent interview, The Archies fame Vedang Raina has opened up about his relationship with Khushi Kapoor. The Archies fame said that he connects with Khushi on different levels.

Vedang Raina talks about his bond with Khushi Kapoor

The Archies, written by Zoya Akhtar, has grabbed headlines after its release on the OTT platform Netflix. The film gave a chance to several new faces including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and late actress Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor to make their Bollywood debut. Apart from these star kids, another new face in the movie was Vedang Raina. He also started his acting debut with The Archies. However, Raina has been making hitting the news because of dating rumours with Khushi Kapoor.

Trending Now

Ever since the movie was released, several reports claim that both the actors have been romantically involved. However, now, Vedang has broken his silence and spoke openly about his bond with Khushi. During an interview with Times Now, Raina said that he and Khushi have connected on many levels.

You may like to read

“We had the same interest in music. Khushi and I are not dating. I have a very strong bond with him. We have known each other for a very long time, and we are connected through many things,” said the debutant.

He also added, “I am single right now. When the right time comes, hopefully, the situation will change.” The rumours about Khushi and Vendange dating started surfacing online when the former attended Raina’s birthday celebration. Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi’s sister, was joined by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahadia, social media personality Orry, and Vedang Raina for an intimate lunch. Orry posted a video on his Instagram while cutting Khushi’s cake, with Vedang seated beside The Archies actress, applauding for her.

About The Archies

The film which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal and others. The movie was released on Netflix on November 22, 2023. The film did not manage to bring an audience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.