The Archies Makers Comment on Remuneration Of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda for the Film – Check Details

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who recently helmed Netflix’s The Archies has discussed the remuneration paid to the debutants. Take a look at the details here.

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies was released in November. The film marks the stellar debut of new faces including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor along with other talented actors. Almost one month after the release, the producer of the movie Reema Kagti as well as Zoya Akhtar has spilled some details about the fees of the debutants.

During a conversation with Mid-Day, Zoya was asked about the remuneration that was given to all the star kids. To this, Zoya responded, “I can’t tell you that.” To this, Reema Kagti quipped, “It’s not very unequal. It’s pretty much all in the same range.” All seven of them were treated equally,” the director elaborated.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, ‘The Archies is an Indian live-action musical film adapted from the well-known American comics of the same name. The cast includes Aditi Saigal (also known as Dot), Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja. Speaking about the film, Zoya earlier said, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous.”

Meanwhile, The Archies received mixed reviews from the audience. While some liked the movie, others did not appreciate the acting of all the stars. Further, the film received a 6 rating on IMDb. The movie was released on Netflix on November 22, 2023.

The director, during a chat with The Juggernaut said, “Nepotism is when I take public money or someone else’s money and favour my friends and family. Nepotism cannot be when I take my own money! Who are you to tell me what to do with my money? It’s my money! If tomorrow I want to spend my money on my niece, it’s my problem. At the end of the day, if a director or an actor gets another job, it is solely on the audience. Viewers decide if they want to see them or not.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.