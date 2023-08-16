Independence Day 2023: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor’s Freedom Day Fete Is Inspiration To All

Home

A high-end restaurant, The Bombay Canteen dropped some images of The Archies cast lending a helping hand and passing on the plate on the day of freedom for a charity Independence Day lunch.

The Archies is all set for its theatrical release on the streaming giant Netflix. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Independence Day holds a very special place in the hearts of Indians. While some people are busy spending time with their family and friends, some take out time to be a helping hand and serve the country and the people of India. The star cast of Zoya Akhtar’s forthcoming release The Archies was different. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor among other actors from The Archies have had a busy Independence Day afternoon as they showed up at a Mumbai restaurant, The Bombay Canteen for an Independence Day Daawat. Nevertheless, the actors, dressed in their festive best, were not only seen dining, but were enthusiastically passing on the plate and serving the guests with a smile.

Independence Day Luncheon

A high-end restaurant in Mumbai, The Bombay Canteen dropped some images of The Archies cast lending a helping hand on the day of freedom, August 15, for a charity Independence Day lunch. The team in all-white ethnic attire exuded elegance and sheer epitome of happiness. Sharing the glimpse of The Archies team on their Instagram handle, the restaurant captioned, “Look who took a break from Pop Tates to show up at ‘The Bombay Canteen’? The Archies! Always showing up for a good cause, The Archies team volunteered at our Independence Day Daawat to lend a hand and pass on the plate!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bombay Canteen (@thebombaycanteen)



Khushi Kapoor Serves Milk Cakes

Khushi Kapoor also volunteered in this event with a happy smile and was seen serving milk cakes to the guests. Wearing a sequined Kurti of the same colour as the milk cakes, the actor posted her photo in Instagram stories and wrote, “Matching milk cake.” Others were also seen serving, taking selfies and posing for the lens.

About The Archies

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India, The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the popular Archie Comics. The film will mark the maiden debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in the Bollywood industry. It is set back in 1964, at a fictional hill station in India called Riverdale in the Anglo-Indian community. After a long wait, fans can’t wait to Netflix and chill with them.

