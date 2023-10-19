Home

Entertainment

The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Agastya Nanda Rock in 60s Retro Track Sunoh – Watch

The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Agastya Nanda Rock in 60s Retro Track Sunoh – Watch

The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda feature as Archie, Betty and Veronica in 60s musical peppy Sunoh.

The Archies: Suhana, Khushi and Agastya Rock in '60s Retro Track 'Sunoh' - Watch

The Archies: The Archies is one of the most awaited rom com of 2023. The film based on the American comic series of the same name depicts the story of Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper from Riverdale. It is the Indian adaptation of The Archies set in the backdrop of 1964. The teaser of the movie has already generated lot of curiosity. The makers released its peppy retro track Sunoh featuring Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Dot (Aditi). The Archies is a coming-of-age musical directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Trending Now

WATCH SUNOH TRACK FROM THE ARCHIES:

You may like to read

JAVED AKHTAR OPENS UP ON SUNOH INSPIRED BY 60S ROCK AND ROLL ERA

Sunoh is created by the ingenious duo of Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, lyrically woven by the maestro Javed Akhtar and the young and talented Dot, harmoniously performed by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan. Sunoh takes the audiences inside the exciting world of The Archies while introducing the characters of the film. Lyricist and Padma Bhushan recipient Javed Akhtar said “Writing Sunoh was like unlocking a time capsule of the 1960s’ rock and roll era. It’s a musical experience that bridges the past and present, celebrating the enduring essence of this iconic period through melody and lyrics. Being a part of The Archies has allowed me to rediscover the magic of an era that has deeply impacted generations.”

ZOYA AKHTAR HAILS ‘SUNOH’ AS THE PEPPY GEN Z TRACK

Zoya Akhtar, stated that, “With ‘Sunoh’ we wanted to encapsulate the teenage soul of the 60’s. ‘The Archies’ is a celebration of that era. The song had to evoke simplicity, nostalgia but also a rebellion and idealism that could resonate with Gen Z today. Ankur and The Islanders are rock n’ roll boys at heart so they nailed it.” Ankur Tewari opined, “The music of ‘The Archies’ is a heartfelt tribute to the timeless rock and roll era, a sonic journey that captures the spirit of a musical revolution. Through our compositions, The Islanders and I, aimed to resurrect the electric energy and vibrant rhythms of that iconic period, offering listeners a chance to relive the magic of a musical era that remains etched in the hearts of generations.”

An exciting ensemble cast spearheaded by the emerging talents of Agastya Nanda, Dot., Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda; the adaptation brings ‘The Archies’ to life. This live-action musical transports viewers on an enchanting journey back to the captivating era of the 1960s, set in the fictional hill town of Riverdale. The film is produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.

Sunoh is now available on all streaming platforms and Sony Music’s YouTube channel

The Archies will be released worldwide on Netflix only on December 7, 2023.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES