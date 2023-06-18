Home

Entertainment

The Archies Teaser: Suhana Khan as Veronica Stuns in 60s Rom-Com, SRKians go Bonkers, Watch

The Archies Teaser: Suhana Khan as Veronica Stuns in 60s Rom-Com, SRKians go Bonkers, Watch

The Archies Teaser: Suhana Khan as Veronica looks stunning in 60s rom-com, SRKians hail her debut. Watch

The Archies Teaser: Suhana Khan as Veronica Stuns in 60s Rom-Com, SRKians go Bonkers, Watch

The Archies Teaser: The wait is finally over as the The Archies teaser is out and netizens are going gaga over the first look. The film is an Indian version of the American comic series, and it has already been adapted as Riverdale. Zoya Akhtar has directed the movie and there has been a lot of buzz ever since the official posters were unveiled by the makers during the production stage. However, it is the Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda which makes The Archies the most awaited rom com of 2023. For the unversed, Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of late Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor. While Agastya Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

THE ARCHIES TEASER RECREATES 60S NOSTALGIA

The teaser showcases a high school musical setup at a hill station. It is mentioned that the story is set in 1964. The costumes and sets are from the 60s and the actors look convincing as we get a glimpse of Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead. Suhana and Khushi dancing at a student party and Agastya as Archie wooing both Betty and Veronica is nostalgic for Archies fans. The teaser gives a hint of teenage drama showcasing heartbreak, love, suffering and Rock N’ Roll. SRK fans lauded Suhana’s appearance as Veronica and hailed her first appearance.

You may like to read

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO THE ARCHIES TEASER:

my little girl is romancing

Uuuu so adorable cuties look so soo good together

I am so happy they are starting their career together, would love to see them together in real as well, insha allah one day… @iamsrk when is aggie’s lips getting ripped daddy? pic.twitter.com/vxOusk09fG — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸω (@JacyKhan) June 18, 2023

Ladies and Gentlemen, this is Suhana Khan for you ✨#SuhanaKhan #TheArchies pic.twitter.com/4r1KHUoQgQ — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸω (@JacyKhan) June 17, 2023

This looks way grander than I thought. & Suuuu

What an eye-pleaser!#TheArchies #Tudum https://t.co/FdBzdbIPli — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) June 17, 2023

The Archies teaser was unveiled at the Tudum Film Festival, 2023.

For more updates on The Archies, check out this space at India.com

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.