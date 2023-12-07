Home

Entertainment

The Archies Twitter Review: Zoya Akhtar’s Directorial Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens

The Archies Twitter Review: Zoya Akhtar’s Directorial Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens

The Archies Twitter Review: On December 7, 2023, the much-awaited movie stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir and other actors. Here's what fans think about Zoya Akhtar's directorial.

The Archies Twitter Review Zoya Akhtar's Directorial Receives Mixed Reactions Fans Say, 'Absolutely no comparison'

The Archies Twitter Review: Zoya Akhthar’s The Archies has finally been released on OTT giant, Netflix. On December 7, 2023, the much-awaited movie starring Suhana Khan, playing the character Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda portrayed Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja starred as Jughead Jones, and among the faces featured in the film. The Archies is based on the well-known comic book series of the identical name.

Trending Now

The popular comic’s dramatic story revolves around a group of gifted musicians and vocalists creating a band and facing hurdles of popularity, friendship, and self-discovery. The band’s music with its catchy rhythms and relatable lyrics resonates with followers of all ages making them a global phenomenon behind the flash and glamour. The film addressed serious social issues, utilising its position to raise awareness and encourage change.

You may like to read

The Archies Twitter Review: Fans Express Mixed Reaction

After debuting on Netflix, Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, The Archies started rolling out reviews. The role played by Suhana Khan received much love and appreciation. A user on X tweeted, “Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are really good in #TheArchies & Zoya Akhtar carefully manages to get the nostalgia right. Do I wish the accents were less affected? Yes. Did I still manage to get past that? Also yes.(sic)”

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are really good in #TheArchies & Zoya Akhtar carefully manages to get the nostalgia right. Do I wish the accents were less affected? Yes. Did I still manage to get past that? Also yes. — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) December 7, 2023

Another fan remarked, “Watching #TheArchies very engaging so far. Watching for Suhana actually. Her eyes are so expressive. So far so good (heart emojis).” (sic)

Watching #TheArchies

Very engaging so far. Watching for Suhana actually. Her eyes are so expressive 👌. So far so good ❤️#TheArchiesOnNetflix #SuhanaKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/OiR6pDs3Vr — Fahim Aziz 🇬🇧 (@FahimAziz07) December 7, 2023

Another user on X gave a mixed reaction, he wrote, “Riverdale backstory is totally digestable #TheArchies @NetflixIndia (sic)”

A fan commented, “#ZoyaAkhtar’s #TheArchies is a musical movie in its true sense! This #Netflix original takes us to the memory lane of Archie’s comics. Performances are so good that it feels like each one is real. Zoya has got it right yet again! (sic)”

#ZoyaAkhtar‘s #TheArchies is a musical movie in its true sense! This #Netflix original takes us to the memory lane of Archie’s comics. Performances are so good that it feels like each one is real. Zoya has got it right yet again!

⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/JNQPYmsiTg — iam_anas_khan_07 (@iam_anas_khan) December 7, 2023

Another user remarked, “#TheArchies is easily the worst #zoyaakhter movie, absolutely no comparison to gems like luck by chance, Dil Dhakne Do, or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the star cast (clown emojis) (sic)”

#TheArchies is easily the worst #zoyaakhter movie , absolutely no comparison to gems like luck by chance, dil dhakne do , or zindagi na milegi dobara, the starcast was 🤡🤡🤡 — Praneeta Rao (@RaoPraneeta) December 7, 2023

A user on X gave a positive comment and wrote, “#TheArchies Rating – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The Young actors have slipped into the skin of the characters seamlessly. #SuhanaKhan especially seems as though she was meant to play #VeronicaLodge. The other debutants were too clearly impressed. Overall a Superb Movie. (sic)”

#TheArchies Rating – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The Young actors have slipped into the skin of the characters seamlessly. #SuhanaKhan especially seems as though she was meant to play #VeronicaLodge. The other debutants too clearly impress Overall a Superb Movie👏#TheArchiesReview #Netflix pic.twitter.com/8viFPAw14C — Nehra Ji’s Cinema (@imx_alpeed) December 7, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.