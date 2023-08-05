The Archies: Zoya Akhtar Drops The First Look of Suhana, Khushi And Agastya From Musical Rom-Com, See Pics

Home

Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar is launching Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in the Indian adaptation of American comic series, 'The Archies'.

On Saturday, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped fresh motion posters of her upcoming film, The Archies on Netflix. The comic book characters Archie Andrews and his friends will now come live on screens once again! They will be seen in an Indian film version, based on the teenagers of Netflix. Ahead of the release, Zoya revealed the first look of each character, describing who plays what.

The solo motion posters feature Suhana Khan along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. All three-star kids will be making their acting debut which will soon be premiered on Netflix. Suhana will be seen as Veronica, Agastya as Archie and Khushi as Betty in the film.

Agastya Nanda

Sharing Agastya’s poster, Zoya wrote in her Instagram caption, “Meet Archie Andrews (heart emoji). The heartthrob of Riverdale, who isn’t sure where his heart belongs. Guess we’ll find out on The Archies, coming soon only on @netflix_in.”

Suhana Khan

Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, “Aggggyyyyyyy (red and hear emojis).” Agastya’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, “Archie (heart emoji).” Their mother Shweta Bachchan commented, “(heart eyes and heart emojis) yay.” A fan also wrote, “So looking forward to this!”

“Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes… Meet Ronnie on The Archies…” Zoya wrote sharing Suhana’s poster. She looked stunning in a cute pink dress and with a retro hairstyle.

Kareena Kapoor commented, “Gooooooo Zoyaaaaa. Best best.” Karan wrote, “Omg (Oh my God)! Best morning ! The kids look great!!! Suhana so excited.”

Khushi Kapoor

Sharing Khushi’s poster, Zoya wrote, “She might be the girl next door but she’s not one to be taken granted for… Meet Betty Cooper on The Archies. Fans were excited about her look and wrote ‘When is this coming’, another user wrote ‘Can’t wait.’

Zoya has described each character through an Instagram post, giving us a glimpse of what the audience can look forward to. Apart from the pivotal characters, the film will also dot play the role of Ethel, Yuvraj Menda as Dillon, and Vedang Raina as Reggie.

