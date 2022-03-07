Warner Bros.’ The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson has broken all pandemic records after Spiderman: No Way Home. The film directed by Matt Reeves collected a mighty $128.5 million (Approx. Rs 9 Billion) in its box office debut in North America and $248.5 million (Rs 19 Billion Approx) worldwide. North America represented more than half of the global debut, with $128.5 million, while overseas grosses came in at $120 million following a number 1 debut in 73 of the 74 countries where it opened. The feat was first achieved by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which launched last December to a historic $260 million (19 billion nine hundred seventy-nine million).Also Read - Disney, Sony, Warner Bros And Other Productions Stop Film Releases in Russia Amid War

Pattinson's moody take on the Caped Crusader is shaping up to be a commercial winner for Warner Bros, which had shelled out $200 million to produce the film and spent many millions more in marketing and distribution costs. "Bringing The Batman to the big screen doesn't come cheap, and achieving profitability won't be easy," notes Variety.

The Batman may have also benefited because the comic book adaptation is playing exclusively in theatres. For Warner Bros, which opted to debut its entire 2021 theatrical film slate simultaneously on HBO Max, The Batman marks a deviation as the studio's first movie in more than a year that's only available to watch in cinemas. The film might have also been helped by the fact that it had notched up a PG-13 rating. rather than R, and therefore was able to capture the key demographic of younger males, who have been fuelling the wobbly recovery of the North American box office.

The Batman’s Country-wise Box Office Collection

Top overseas markets are led by the United Kingdom, where The Batman claimed 75 percent of the top five films’ market share over the weekend en route to an $18.4 million debut from 2,658 screens. The title is currently outpacing Joker (+9%) and The Dark Knight (+22%) in the UK.

Mexico brought in $12 million from 4,900 screens, Australia contributed $9.2 million from 298 screens and Other top performers include Brazil ($8.8M, 2,363 screens), France ($8.5M, 991 screens), Germany ($5.1M, 660 screens), South Korea ($4.4M, 2,345 screens), Italy ($4.1M, 870 screens), Spain ($3.7M, 1,103 screens), and India ($3.4M, 1,829 screens).

