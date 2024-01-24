‘The Battle of Ayodhya’ Docu-Series Unveils Untold Truths Behind Ram Mandir And Babri Mosque Saga

Home

Air Force Officer Turned Filmmaker Kushal Srivastava showcases Unbiased Look at Ayodhya Ram Mandir Saga in "The Battle of Ayodhya"

Post the Grand Inauguration Of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, the docu series titled “The Battle of Ayodhya” based on Ayodhya Ram Temple and Babri Mosque saga helmed by air force officer turned filmmaker Kushal Srivastava has been released on YouTube channel ‘Vedshaala’. This 5 episodic series will unveil the untold truths behind the origins of the battle and shed light on unheard narratives. It has been made under the banner of Flying Dreams Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Known for his direction in Kay Kay Menon starrer ‘Vodka Diaries’, ‘The Job’ featuring Kalki Koechlin and ‘Speed Dial’ featuring Shreyas Talpade; Kushal now brings the docu-series which chronicles the 500 year struggle that challenged the framework of the legal system, landscape of politics, cultural and socio-economic fabric of India while reverberating with the pulse of every Indian.

Kushal said, “Drawing from extensive research, previously unseen archives, and firsthand accounts from key players, this docu-series dives into the Ayodhya Ram Temple and Babri Mosque conflict. It resonates deeply with the very soul of every Indian, promising a compelling exploration of a defining chapter in the nation’s history. In today’s times, through compelling storytelling and unbiased stand, we impart a profound lesson on the importance of coexistence.”

The docu-series features prominent personalities like Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad (Former Union minister of Law & Justice), Rahul Shrivastava (Journalist & Commentator), Vinay Katiyar (Founder of Bajrang Dal), Ranjana Agnihotri (Sr. Advocate), Iqbal Ansari (Prime litigant in the case), Acharya Satyendra Das (Chief Priest of Ram temple), KK Muhammed (Archeologist) and many more.

‘Vedshaala’ is the brainchild of producer Sarit Agarwal. Sarit says, “I’ve observed that today’s young generation seems unprepared for the challenges our modern lifestyles pose. I believe if we can connect them to the wisdom of our ancient Indian history and culture, it can serve as a guiding light to navigate the complexities of the modern world, empowering them at the same time and Vedshaala’ aims to do exactly that through its engaging content.”

Produced by Sarit Agarwal and Kushal Srivastava, the documentary has been extensively shot in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Delhi & Mumbai.

