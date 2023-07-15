Home

The Battle Story of Somnath: PAN India epic about Mahmud Ghaznavi's attack on Somnath Temple has been recently announced. Watch

The Battle Story of Somnath: The PAN India epic saga The Battle Story of Somnath was announced with an animated pre-teaser. The announcement video is spot-on as it has caught the pulse of the audiences and resonated with the present trend of storytelling. At a time when there is a lot of focus on Indic renaissance in cinema, filmmakers are pushing the envelope and adapting unconventional subjects on neglected issues in history. The film is based on the attack on the ancient Somnath temple, the first Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva by Mahmud Ghaznavi, the first Sultan of the Ghaznavid Empire.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO:

THE BATTLE STORY OF SOMNATH IS ABOUT THE SACRED JYOTIRLING OF LORD SHIVA

The video displays the captions, “The Saga of History…The First Jyotirling of Lord Shiv…Chandra Dev Made It From Gold In Satyug…Made From Brass By Raavan In Treta Yug…Lord Shri Krishna From Wood In Dwapar Yug…First Biggest Invader Mahmud Ghaznavi…1025 CE Biggest Attack…Only Battle Fought By The Common People…50,000 + Sacrifice Their Lives…Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Took Initiative To Build Somnath…’Somnath Is A Symbol Of Victory Over Construction On Destruction – Dr Rajendra Prasad’.” Visuals of the ancient times of Raavan and Lord Krishna followed by the horrific attack by Mahmud of Ghaznavi are shown through animation. The sacrifices of common people who fight invades trying to destroy Lord Shiva’s temple have also been depicted. Later the construction work by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the ‘Iron Man of India’ is also shown.

WHAT IS IT ALL ABOUT

In 1025 Mahmud raided Gujarat, plundering the Somnath temple and breaking its jyotirlinga. He took away booty of 2 million dinars. The conquest of Somnath was followed by a punitive invasion of Anhilwara. Ghaznavi broke the Jyotirling and is known for murdering thousands of devotees who were attempting to safeguard the temple according to an Opindia report. The Sultan of Ghaznavid raided and looted India 17 times, drawn by its riches, the report stated.

The Battle Story of Somnath is backed by 2 Idiot Films and Manish Mishra, co-produced by Ranjeet Sharma. The period-drama is directed by Anup Thapa.

