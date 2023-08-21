Home

Entertainment

The Big Bang Theory Spin-off To Be Based On Raj or Howard? Here Is What We Know

The Big Bang Theory Spin-off To Be Based On Raj or Howard? Here Is What We Know

Following the success of Young Sheldon, a show about Sheldon Cooper's childhood, Warner Bros is working on another spin-off from The Big Bang Theory.

The Big Bang Theory spinoff. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Big Bang Theory fans are in for a treat. Production banner Warner Bros is likely to be working on a spin-off of the popular long-running series. The decision has reportedly been taken keeping in view the success of Young Sheldon, the show about protagonist Sheldon Cooper’s childhood. The fans are now excited to know which character from The Big Bang Theory will the spin-off be based on as it could share the back story of any of the primary characters. The new show is expected to run on the newly-launched streaming platform, Max.

Trending Now

The Big Bang Theory spin-off likely to be released around 2025

For the unversed, the new The Big Bang Theory spinoff was announced on April 12, 2023. The screenplay of the spin-off is being penned by Chuck Lorre, the creator of the original show. Given that the show is still in the initial stage, not a lot is known about the show, however, it is believed that the latest series might be released by 2025 or 2026.

All About The Big Bang Theory spinoff

Not many details have been divulged regarding the new project, but it is being speculated that the spin-off will focus on either the character of Howard or Raj. Some fans are of the opinion that Raj’s story did not have a satisfying end, and hence, the spinoff can be used to give his character a better arc.

Mayim Bialik on The Big Bang Theory spin-off

Mayim Bialik who essayed the character of Amy in the original drama revealed that she does not think that Amy is going to be the main character for the spin-off, however, she might be seen making a guest appearance.

The Big Bang Theory premiered on CBS back in 2007 and successfully ran for 12 seasons. It revolved around a group of genius scientists. The series saw Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, Kunal Nayyar as Raj Koothrappali, and Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler

As we eagerly wait for the spin-off, rewatching The Big Bang Theory could be a great way to get things rolling.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES