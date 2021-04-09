Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan has undoubtedly developed the art of replying to the trolls in the best possible way. The actor has repeatedly given a savage reply to trolls. Also Read - The Big Bull Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Junior Bachchan has now responded to a social media user who described his acting in The Big Bull as ‘third rate’. “As usual @juniorbachchan doesn’t disappoint you with his 3rd rate so-called acting in a poorly scripted & badly filmed #TheBigBull. @pratikg80 & #Scam1992 are far superior by miles,” the user wrote. To this Abhishek Bachchan responded sarcastically and wrote, “Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film.” Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Big Bull Releases on April 8: Know Time, Narrative And How It is Different From Scam 1992

Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 8, 2021

The Big Bull is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was indicted for financial crimes in the 90s. Last year as well, actor Pratik Gandhi played the role of Harshad in the critically acclaimed web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. It is because of this reason that some people are fielding comparisons between Abhishek and Pratik Gandhi.

However, this is not the first time when Abhishek has given a savage response to a troll on social media. Last month as well, The Big Bull actor responded to a troll who called him ‘good for nothing’. To this, as well Abhishek replied, “Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo…P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status.”