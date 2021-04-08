The Big Bull Leaked Online: Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta starrer The Big Bull has become a new victim of piracy. The much-anticipated film is directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma, and Kumar Mangat Pathak among others. The film narrates the story of Harshad Mehta, who is deemed as the man behind the biggest stock market scam of 1992. Also Read - Joji Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Hemant Shah, a man who wants to become the first billionaire of the country, but by exploiting the loopholes in the trading system. Another series, Hansal Mehta-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was aired on Sony LIV last year. The series was based on the life story of the same man. While Bachchan’s comparison with Pratik Gandhi is inevitable, it would be interesting to see how he breaks the mold with his acting prowess. Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Saurabh Shukla, and Sohum Shah play other important roles in the film. The Big Bull has premiered on Disney+Hotstar. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Big Bull Releases on April 8: Know Time, Narrative And How It is Different From Scam 1992

While there’s a good buzz around the film, the makers seem to be in for a disappointment as the film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and movierulz among others. The Big Bull has been leaked online on day 1 of its release in India in full HD quality. The leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the Box Office collection. Also Read - Scam 1992 Fan Asks Abhishek Bachchan Why He Should Watch The Big Bull, Actor Gives Witty Reply

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Joji, Rang De, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mumbai Saaga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites. Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).