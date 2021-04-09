The Big Bull Movie Review: Director – Kookie Gulati

Starcast: Abhishek Bachchan, Soham Shah, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Saurabh Shukla, Samir Soni, Supriya Pathak Shah, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ram Kapoor

Producer: Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma

Writers: Kookie Gulati, Arjun Dhawan

Release platform: Disney+Hotstar

You lose a battle when you use your craft to whitewash a criminal. Bollywood has always had a fascination for making 'biopics' on those who have been labelled criminals in the past, and somehow managing to garner sympathy for them. They did it with Haji Mastan in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), they did it with Arun Gawli in Daddy (2017) and they have done it yet again with Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull. Though one thing remains common in all of these films – the lead actor shines the brightest.

Abhishek Bachchan impresses with his performance

In The Big Bull, the writer pulls out important chunks from Mehta's life story and leaves the audience confused. The makers try to focus more on painting a positive image of a criminal than presenting an honest portrayal of his life and deeds. Despite all its loopholes, Abhishek Bachchan leaves an impression with his solid performance except for those in-between and frivolous scenes where he laughs like a devil. Bachchan's strong hold on the character of Hemant Shah makes it easier for a viewer to stay up till the end. He shows the greed in his eyes, the ambition in his voice, and the zeal to only fly higher in his body language. Though it's not Pratik Gandhi who you want to compare him with but his own self from Mani Ratnam's Guru (2007) which still stands as one of his career-best performances to date. The schematic businessman who has strong ambitions and an attitude that doesn't permit waiting for tomorrow – Bachchan seems to have found a certain formula to ace such characters. Even though he doesn't maintain the Gujarati accent throughout the film, he looks convincing in the role of Hemant Shah.

The Big Bull vs Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

A comparison of The Big Bull and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020), though tempting, looks absolutely unfair at so many levels. The writer of a movie is not allowed to curate each scene in a detailed manner as in a web series where each episode seems like a separate movie. However, a little bit of sticking to logic never hurts! Like is it really possible for a journalist to just randomly barge into a company’s audit room and retrieve confidential data? And haven’t we already risen above from showing two strands of white hair to define a character’s age? Even Ekta Kapoor’s daily soaps have stopped doing the same despite constant leaps in their narratives.

Is The Big Bull worth a watch?

But is it entertaining? Can The Bigg Bull be enjoyed with family? We won't mind telling you yes. The film challenges you to discover some details on its own – like what was in the interview titled 'Big Bull is a Liar' or what really transpired between him and his 'hukum ka iqqa' and why weren't we given a nice court-room scene to absorb in its entirety – but it has all the mainstream Bollywood elements that the family audience enjoys. It's a story of greed and ambition and at the same time of love, politics, and business – at the heart of which lies an underdog who just doesn't know how to take anything slow in life. Abhishek Bachchan gives his all to Hemant Shah. For those missing him on-screen, this one will not hurt so much!

Ratings: ⭐⭐ 1/2