Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday announced that his upcoming production The Big Bull, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on April 8. Along with the release date, the makers also shared a teaser of The Big Bull featuring the glimpse of Abhishek with Ajay Devgn's voice-over. Bachchan is seen playing the role of Mumbai's business tycoon Harshad Mehta. Ajay Devgn is heard saying "The Big Bull, mother of all scams."

The Big Bull, directed by Kookie Gulati, is part of the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex slate, which was announced last year. Devgn took to Twitter and shared the teaser of the film, which reportedly chronicles the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, to be played by Bachchan. "Introducing 'The Big Bull'. The mother of all scams! The trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP, stay tuned!#DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex," the actor-producer wrote.

Watch the teaser of The Big Bull here:



The Big Bull also features Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma attached as co-producers. The story of The Big Bull is based on the life of Harshad Mehta. From single-handedly taking the stock market to dizzying heights before his catastrophic downfall – involving his financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

The story was recently put to screen by filmmaker Hansal Mehta in last year’s acclaimed series, Scam 1992.