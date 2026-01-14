The Bluff Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra goes all guns blazing as a ruthless pirate with a haunting past – Watch

The wait is finally over for Priyanka Chopra fans. The official trailer of The Bluff, starring Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban in lead roles, was unveiled on Wednesday, and it has already set social media buzzing. Shared by Prime Video on its YouTube channel, the over two-minute-long trailer offers a raw, violent and emotionally charged glimpse into a world of pirates, survival and revenge.

From the very first frame, the trailer makes it clear that The Bluff is not a glossy or romantic take on piracy. Instead, it promises grit, bloodshed and high-stakes drama, with Priyanka standing right at the centre of it all.

What does The Bluff trailer show?

The trailer opens with Priyanka’s character on the run, desperately trying to protect her young daughter. Hot on her trail is a group of armed men led by Karl Urban’s character. What follows is a series of brutal confrontations, where Priyanka fights back with bare hands, knives, stones and even a sword.

The action is intense and unfiltered. There are no elaborate hero moments, just survival. As chaos unfolds, flashes of emotional scenes hint at a painful past that refuses to stay buried.

Who is “Bloody Mary”?

Priyanka appears in a rugged, fierce avatar as a former pirate whose past life comes back to haunt her. In the trailer, her character is chillingly referred to as “Bloody Mary,” a name that instantly establishes her reputation and fearlessness.

Gone are glamour and polish. This Priyanka is bruised, bloodied and relentless. Her physical transformation and controlled rage stand out, making it clear this is one of her most demanding roles yet.

How did fans react to the trailer?

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with praise. Many hailed this as Priyanka finally getting her due in the West. One fan wrote, “Finally Priyanka is getting her due in the west. Can’t wait, queen.” Another commented, “Priyanka Chopra’s hard work and patience in Hollywood are finally paying off. I am happy for her.” One more added, “Haven’t gotten this excited about pirates since Black Sails. The only disappointing thing to me about that trailer was that it said new “movie” instead of new “series”. I’ve no doubt its going to leave me wanting more.”

Several viewers also pointed out how Priyanka completely dominates the screen, with one comment reading, “Everything looks stunning, but my eyes refuse to look anywhere else but you.”

Who else stars in The Bluff?

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban, the film also features Temuera Morrison in a key role. The Bluff is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and directed by Frank E Flowers, who has also co-written the film with Joe Ballarini. The movie is produced by the Russo Brothers under their banner AGBO.

What makes The Bluff different from other pirate films?

Speaking earlier about the project, Priyanka explained that The Bluff aims to show a more realistic version of pirates from the 1700s, instead of the fantasy-driven portrayals audiences are used to. She revealed that the team researched real-life pirates, including Irish pirate Grace O’Malley, to bring authenticity to the story.

Though shot in Australia, the film is set in the Cayman Islands, portrayed as a diverse melting pot of cultures, adding depth to its characters and world.

The Bluff is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25, and if the trailer is anything to go by, Priyanka Chopra is ready to leave a lasting mark with this fierce, no-holds-barred performance.