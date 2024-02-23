Home

The Boys Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, Series to Premiere on THIS OTT Platform

Eric Kripke's web series "The Boys," which premiered in 2019, is set to return to Prime Video with its fourth season on June 13th.

The Emmy-winning global hit drama series ‘The Boys’ is set to hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos. The series is known for tweaking the notion of superheroes and shwocasing them while they misuse their powers. The creator of the series has paved the way for a new group of vigilantes to step up and stop them. After three successfull seasons, the last segment of the much-loved franchise is set to air on Amazon Prime Videos. Nearly two years later, the creators have returned with Season 4 of The Boys. When the official teaser was released last year, viewers were already filled with excitement.

When will The Boys 4 release on Amazon Prime Videos ?

According to the information, The Boys 4 will premier on Amazon Prime Videso on June 13, 2024, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18. The announcement of the release date was done on February 23 by The Boys official X (formerly Twitter) handle. “The date is June 13th. You sit down with a cuppa of tea, turn on your tube, and say to yourself,” read the note. Reffereing to the action-adventure game GTA, the sinppet was also added. The poster featured an avatar of a player who is standing in a virtual world facing his back towards the camera. The popular GTA phrase, “Ah shite, here we go again,” was written on the picture.

Take a look here:

The date is June 13th. You sit down with a cuppa tea, turn on your tube and say to yourself pic.twitter.com/PaEX4CyQWY — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) February 22, 2024

As soon as the poster went online, it grabbed attention from people. Fans were over the moon to know that their favourite series is set to come back with season 4. Users took to comment section to express their excitement. While a fan wrote, “I can’t wait !!! The Boys are back in town!” wrote one individual. Another said, “Calendar marked.” “Gonna be a great summer between this and Deadpool,” claimed a third fan.

What can you expecxt in The Boys Season 4 ?

The season 4 features the worl at the brink of dissamay. Victoria Neuman is nearing the Oval Office, while Homelander tightens his grip on power. Butcher, facing a terminal illness and the loss of Becca’s son, has also lost his position as leader of The Boys. The team is tired of his deception. With the stakes at their peak, they must unite and collaborate to save the world before time runs out.

