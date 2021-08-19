South Korea: BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook often share their real-life experiences and anecdotes with their fans. Recently, BTS boys played a game called “The BTS Game Show” in which the famous K-pop boys were seen answering almost everything ARMY wants to know. During the game, BTS members were asked questions about themselves and they wrote down their answers, only to check if the other group members guess it right.Also Read - Taarak Mehta's Tappu Aka Raj Anadkat Dances On BTS' Permission To Dance, Fans Asks 'You Too ARMY?'

During the game, RM was asked about his best feature. J-Hope was quick to guess the answer correctly as he said, ‘Key’ which means height in Korea. Following RM, Suga was asked, “If you could re-record one song, which would it be?” While RM answered this question correctly and said, ‘None’, Suga explained that he doesn’t like re-mastering their songs. Suga added that he believes, recreating old tracks does not give the same vibe. Also Read - Alia Bhatt x BTS: ARMY Wonders What's Cooking After Actor Makes a Cryptic Tweet

Watch The Full ‘BTS Game Show’ Here:

Also Read - When BTS V Revealed What He Looks For In His 'Ideal Woman' and How Many Children Does He Want

Next was J-Hope, who was questioned about his biggest fear. While no other group member got the answer right, J-Hope’s answer left everyone stunned. “My biggest fear is future,” he said. V was also asked when did he realise that he is famous. Suga had the best and humourous answered to the question as he said ‘discount’ and explained that people recognize them and will give them a discount.