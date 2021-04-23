The trailer of The Conjuring 3 which is officially known as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has been released and this 2 minutes 39-second trailer will surely give you some spine-chilling experience. Also Read - Lorraine Warren, Paranormal Investigator, Who Inspired Conjuring Series Dies at 92, Vera Farmiga Says 'Honoured to Portray Her'

Just like the first two movies of the Conjuring series, this movie as well is based true story. The trailer presents Ed and Lorraine Warren investigating a criminal case where a person accused of murder claims that he was possessed by the devil. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do is a story taken from the case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson. In 1981, Johnson was put on trial for the death of his landlord wherein he had claimed demonic possession. It was the first case in the history of the United States where an individual claimed demonic possession as a defense for committing a crime. Also Read - Gary Dauberman in talks to direct 'Annabelle: Creation' sequel

Watch this full trailer of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It here:

The movie is directed by Michael Chaves and is produced by Peter Safran and James Wan. The movie features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga along with John Noble.

Following the release of the trailer, several fans took to Twitter sharing excitement for the movie. One of the social media users wrote, ”Yooooooo!!!! I cannot WAIT to see this. I didn’t overly like the Annabelle movies so much, but the first 2 conjuring movies, are top-notch to me. Both are absolute CLASSIC!!!”

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was earlier scheduled to be released in 2020 but it was then delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The movie will now be in theatres on June 4, followed by a release on HBO Max.