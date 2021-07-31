Season five of Netflix’s hit show The Crown is coming soon. While fans await what will be explored in this season of the show, the makers of the show have revealed who will be the next Queen Elizabeth II.Also Read - Lucifer Is Coming Back For His 'Final Night In LA', Netflix Show To Premiere On THIS Date

Imelda Staunton aka Harry Potter's Professor Dolores Umbridge will take over as the Queen in The Crown season 5. The role of the queen was previously played by Claire Foy in the first two seasons of the show. Olivia Colman replaced Clair Foy in seasons 3 and 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix)

The Crown explores the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in England. The latest season highlighted the characters of Margaret Thatcher who became the U.K.’s first female prime minister and Princess Diana. However, the upcoming season will present how the Royal family tackled the early 1990s when Prince Charles and Princess Diana decided to separate and Princess Diana’s death in a road accident thereafter.

Apart from Imelda Staunton, Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce will be seen as the late Prince Philip, the role which was earlier played by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzes. Helena Bonham Carter will be replaced as Princess Margaret role by Lesley Manville. Tenet actor Elizabeth Debicki has been roped in as Princess Diana.

The last season of The Crown was widely loved by the audience and critics. The fourth season of the show won won several awards as well.

It will be interesting to see how the audience reacts to this change in cast of the show.