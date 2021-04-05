California: In a year when the audience was at home and watched television series and movies than ever before, Netflix’s The Crown was undoubtedly one of the best TV dramas. The fourth season of the show that presents the lifestyle and challenges of the British Royal Family wins big at the SAG Awards 2021 which were held virtually on March 4. Also Read - Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey Interview: Fans of Netflix's 'The Crown' Call It 'Season Finale'

The fourth season of the series won two awards at the SAG Awards. Gillian Anderson who played the role of Margaret Thatcher in the series best actress in a drama series award. She was nominated against her own co-stars Olivia Colman, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II, and Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana. Anderson accepted the award and said that she is thankful to Morgan for ”creating so many multi-dimensional roles for all of us actors to sink our teeth into.” Apart from this, the cast of the series also took home an outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series award. Olivia Colman accepted the award on behalf of the cast. Also Read - Golden Globes 2021 Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, The Crown, Schitt's Creek Win Big

The cast of @TheCrownNetflix takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/RlK6xShJKK — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 5, 2021

The Fourth season of The Crown has won several trophies and is one of the most loved shows. Earlier this year, it also won multiple awards at the Golden Globes. The Crown explores the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in England. The latest season highlighted the characters of Margaret Thatcher who became the U.K.’s first female prime minister and Princess Diana.

Apart from The Crown, The Trial of the Chicago 7 also won the best motion picture award and Schitt’s Creek won the top television comedy award.