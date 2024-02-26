Home

The Delhi Files Teaser: Vivek Agnihotri Reveals Details About His Upcoming Project, ‘We Want Well-Researched Film…’

Indian director and writer Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri had recently shared an update on his upcoming thriller film based on true events. However, Vivek had earlier shared the teaser of his upcoming film, 'The Delhi Files'

The Delhi Files Teaser: Vivek Agnihotri Reveals Details About His Upcoming Project

Mumbai: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is widely recognised as a thoughtful and conscientious filmmaker in the Indian film industry. He is known for his commitment to using real-life narratives in his films to shed light on societal issues and engage the public. His notable works such as ‘The Tashkent Files’, ‘The Kashmir Files’, and ‘The Vaccine War’ have left a lasting impact on the audience, stirring their emotions. Read along.

Vivek Agnihotri Talks About His Upcoming Film ‘The Delhi Files’

Audiences eagerly anticipate each new release from Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and the buzz surrounding his upcoming project, ‘The Delhi Files’, is no exception. Despite the film not having commenced production and the cast not yet being finalized, there is significant excitement and anticipation among the public for this movie.

While engaging on social media a user asked Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to share a few glimpses of his upcoming highly anticipated film, ‘The Delhi Files’ To his Agnihotri remarked, “#TheDelhiFiles is a very difficult film. Our genocide for 800 years, specially in last 100, is humanity’s longest continuous genocide. Nobody suffered more than us. We want to create a well-researched, authentic film so the world doesn’t forget our pain ever. Please be patient (sic).”

Vivek Agnihotri’s Passion Towards Delivering One of a Kind Theatrical Experience

The statement from the filmmaker highlights the significance of the subject and research in the film-making process. It emphasises the filmmaker’s dedication to delivering a remarkable theatrical experience to the audience without compromising on any aspect. The filmmaker’s primary goal is to evoke a deep emotional response from the audience through the subject matter.

The filmmaker’s passion and expertise are evident in his recent releases. “The Kashmir Files” had a profound impact on the country with its compelling narrative and received numerous accolades, including the prestigious National Award. This success demonstrates the filmmaker’s ability to effectively convey powerful stories to the audience.

Similarly, “The Vaccine War” pays tribute to the resilience and ingenuity of Indian women scientists and the brilliant minds behind the development of the coronavirus vaccine. This film showcases the filmmaker’s talent for presenting high-quality content that resonates with audiences on a meaningful level. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, in addition to being an Indic filmmaker, is a conscientious citizen of the nation and has made a significant impact on the current generation with his work. Recently, he was honored with a Doctorate title from the Governor of Maharashtra.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s Professional Front

In the meantime, renowned filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is currently involved in the production of ‘The Delhi Files’ and a film adaptation of S.L. B

