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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Movie X Review: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt starrer stuns netizens, fans say, Cinema is alive...

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Movie X Review: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt starrer stuns netizens, fans say, ‘Cinema is alive…’

The sequel featuring Meryl Streep Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci is receiving strong reactions online with viewers praising its energy and performances.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 movie poster (PC: IMDb)

The much-anticipated sequel to the iconic fashion drama, The Devil Wears Prada 2, has finally arrived and early audience reactions suggest it delivers more than expected. Nearly two decades after the original film became a pop culture favourite, the sequel returns with a fresh story that connects with modern times. Viewers who watched early screenings have taken to social media to share their excitement and many believe the film goes beyond nostalgia. The performances, the writing and the emotional depth have impressed audiences and created strong buzz ahead of its theatrical release.

What are netizens saying about The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Social media platform X is filled with reactions from viewers who have praised the film for its storytelling and performances. One user wrote, “Just finished The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Cinema is alive and well.” Another reaction read, “You’re not a visionary, you’re a vendor. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is outstanding. Meryl Streep is impossibly great. This is a sequel totally worthy of being made. Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, the entire cast and crew, please take a bow.”

A fan shared “How did they manage to pull off a perfect sequel to a 20-year-old movie?” Another comment said, “The Devil Wears Prada 2 is what legacy sequels should be.” These responses clearly show that the sequel has struck the right chord with audiences.

See reactions from the users on Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, The Devil Wears Prada 2 here

just finished the devil wears prada 2 and CINEMA IS ALIVE AND WELL pic.twitter.com/0XXdM6x9sH — remmus (@itsserulyan) April 29, 2026

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“You’re not a visionary: you’re a vendor.” The Devil Wears Prada 2 () is outstanding. Meryl Streep is impossibly great. This is a sequel totally worthy of being made. Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci- the entire cast & crew- please take a bow. Without question,… pic.twitter.com/4BWMdZ3nqw — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) May 1, 2026

how the fuck did they manage to pull off a perfect sequel to a 20 year old movie pic.twitter.com/NUitF7M0Yu — vishnu (@maheshscofieldd) April 30, 2026

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is what legacy sequels should be.https://t.co/uXRho23RR1 — NICK ON ARRAKIS (@_Nictionary) May 1, 2026

i hope the devil wears prada 2 becomes the sequel standard for studios moving forward. they perfect balance between nostalgia and having something new and meaningful to say and most importantly they didn’t fail the characters nor the fans. it was everything i hoped for like woah — m (@bigllittlelies) April 29, 2026

#TheDevilWearsPrada2 arrives more glamorous than ever, 20 years later, and takes a stab at the state of journalism, which it does exceptionally well. The returning cast are phenomenal and make it feel like no time has passed between them. New additions such as Simone Ashley make… pic.twitter.com/YeOqNs0jW7 — Christopher Rates It (@LuminousDagger) April 28, 2026

Also read: The Devil Wears Prada’s Meryl Streep nearly quit before pay hike, reveals actor

What makes the sequel stand out?

The film does not just depend on memories of the first part. It builds a stronger narrative with sharper dialogues and deeper character journeys. The legendary Meryl Streep returns as Miranda Priestly with the same authority while Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt bring freshness to their roles. Stanley Tucci also adds charm to the story.

Also read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review: Netizens praise Anne Hathaway’s confidence to deal with Meryl Streep’s Miranda’s scandal

This time, the sequel explores the changing world of fashion media. Miranda Priestly is shown dealing with the decline of print media while facing new business challenges. Emily Charlton has now become a powerful executive in the luxury industry which creates tension and power struggle. Andy Sachs returns as a features editor and gets pulled back into the world of Runway during a crucial time for the magazine.

When will the film release?

The film has now made its grand debut in theatres on May 1, 2026. Early reviews suggest that it may even surpass the first film in terms of reception as it is currently rated higher on Rotten Tomatoes with 79%. This shows that the long wait for the sequel has paid off. However, it would be interesting to see the tight competition with King of Pop‘s biopic Michael as the film has already amassed $278 million worldwide as of April 30, 2026.

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