The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer review: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt spark fashion clash and witty banter – Watch

The official trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has dropped, reuniting the original cast with fresh rivalry, style, and sharp dialogue that has fans buzzing.

The highly anticipated trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has finally arrived, bringing back fan-favourite characters from the 2006 hit nearly 20 years later. The official trailer stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, and sets the stage for a stylish and witty sequel that has audiences already talking.

The trailer offers a fresh glimpse of Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returning to the Runway world, now confident and transformed from the nervous assistant she once was. When she meets Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) again, the icy editor barely recognises her, leading to dry humour and instantly recognisable tension between them.

Watch the trailer here:

One of the standout moments shows Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), now a powerful executive at a luxury fashion group, teasing Andy with a sharp remark about her eyebrows, a playful nod to their old rivalry that instantly sparked smiles among fans.

