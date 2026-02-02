By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer review: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt spark fashion clash and witty banter – Watch
The official trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has dropped, reuniting the original cast with fresh rivalry, style, and sharp dialogue that has fans buzzing.
The highly anticipated trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has finally arrived, bringing back fan-favourite characters from the 2006 hit nearly 20 years later. The official trailer stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, and sets the stage for a stylish and witty sequel that has audiences already talking.
The trailer offers a fresh glimpse of Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returning to the Runway world, now confident and transformed from the nervous assistant she once was. When she meets Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) again, the icy editor barely recognises her, leading to dry humour and instantly recognisable tension between them.
Watch the trailer here:
One of the standout moments shows Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), now a powerful executive at a luxury fashion group, teasing Andy with a sharp remark about her eyebrows, a playful nod to their old rivalry that instantly sparked smiles among fans.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.
New rivalries and a changed fashion world
While the trailer keeps plot details tight, it hints at a bigger battle behind the glamour. Miranda now must navigate a fashion industry in transition, with print magazines losing power and new players rising. Emily’s character has clearly grown into a major force in the business, and Andy isn’t the same person she was in 2006.
The trailer is set against fashion-savvy visuals and even features Madonna’s “Vogue”, a soundtrack choice that pleases fans who have waited years for this reunion.