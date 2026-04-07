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The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review: Netizens praise Anne Hathaways confidence to deal with Meryl Streeps Mirandas scandal

The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review: Netizens praise Anne Hathaway’s confidence to deal with Meryl Streep’s Miranda’s scandal

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Reactions Go Viral: Netizens Applaud Anne Hathaway Taking on Meryl Streep, While Emily Blunt, Simone Ashley, and Stanley Tucci Shine Too

The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review: The final trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2‘ was released by the makers on Monday, offering a high-stakes glimpse into Miranda Priestly’s struggle to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving, digital-first media landscape. Nearly two decades after the original film’s release, the sequel reunites its core cast Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci while introducing new faces, including Simone Ashley in a key supporting role. Opening with the striking sounds of ‘Runway,’ an original track performed by Lady Gaga and Doechii, the trailer sets the tone for a story rooted in transformation and rivalry. Miranda Priestly, once the unchallenged authority of print fashion media, is now seen grappling with declining industry influence as she faces off against a powerful luxury conglomerate.

Netizens were quick to react to the trailer and here are a few reactions we have shared. One of the users said, “Miranda Priestly is back. The final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is here and it’s giving everything. Meryl. Anne. Emily. Stanley. May 1, only in theatres. Are you ready? “. Another social media user read, “We love how Anne wants to be there for Miranda, can’t wait for May 1 now”.

The trailer shows Andy returns as a confident senior journalist and the new Features Editor at Runway, while Emily has climbed the corporate ladder to become a formidable executive within a luxury group. The trailer hints at a tense reunion, with sharp exchanges and high-fashion confrontations defining their renewed dynamic. A standout addition is Simone Ashley, who plays a character named Amari (the new Emily). She is seen seated calmly beside Miranda in head-to-toe luxury.

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A look at a few more Twitter reactions on The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer:

“May the bridges I burn light my way…” Out in theaters on May 1st! Get your best clothes ready! Emily & Miranda and everyone else is coming back – ready to rock the big screen again. One final trailer before this hits theaters in less than a month… ️ #TheDevilWearsPrada2 pic.twitter.com/dJF8CqSHPg — Alex B. (@firstshowing) April 6, 2026

Miranda Priestly is back. The final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is here and it’s giving everything. Meryl. Anne. Emily. Stanley. May 1, only in theaters. Are you ready? #TheDevilWearsPrada2 #MerylStreep #AnneHathaway #RunwayMagazine #CinemaLovers pic.twitter.com/mSP1KDGzYa — The Urban Herald (@theurbanherald) March 14, 2026

Just booked a meeting room at work so I can watch the new #TheDevilWearsPrada2 trailer in peace. — So I says to Mabel (@mer_girl) March 13, 2026

Karan Johar Meets Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in a Once in a Lifetime Fashion-Cinema Moment

Filmmaker and fashion tastemaker Karan Johar took to social media to share a rare and special meet up with global icons Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Tokyo Japan, during the film’s international promotional tour. The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

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