The Elephant Whisperers’ Bomman Denies Sending Legal Notice to Kartiki Gonsalves

The Elephant Whisperers' Bommann has denied reports about sending legal notice to Kartiki Gonsalves.

The Elephant Whisperers’ Bomman Denies Sending Legal Notice: The Elephant Whisperers‘ couple Bomman and Bellie had recently alleged about being financially exploited by the makers of the Oscar-winning short documentary film. Filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s production house Sikhya Entertainment issued a statement on the same later. It was also reported by multiple media sources that Bomman has sent a legal notice to Kartiki. Now, he seems to have changed his stance on the whole issue. Bomman even admitted that he has no intentions to take matters to the court. Bomman and Bellie have been taking care of Elephant babies at the Mudumalai National Park in the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states of India.

BOMMAN SAYS HE HAS NOT SENT ANY LEGAL NOTICE TO KARTIKI GONSALVES

Bomman, in a recent interaction with India Today said, “I did not say I would take back the case if my demands were met. I don’t know what happened there. I don’t know who sent the legal notice or the advocate. I don’t have any pieces of evidence. Kartiki spoke to me well and said that she’d help me.” He further added, “What will I do with the case? They have promised to help me and given this job.” Amid the controversy, Kartiki had issued her statement and stated that, “The goal in creating The Elephant Whisperers has always been to highlight elephant conservation, the tremendous efforts of the Forest Department and its mahouts, Bomman and Bellie. Since its launch, the documentary has raised awareness of the cause and had a real impact on the Mahouts and Cavadis community. Our honourable chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, has made donations towards assisting the 91 Mahouts and Cavadis who look after the state’s elephants, constructing eco-friendly houses for the caretakers and developing an Elephant Camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. The documentary has been celebrated by heads of state across India, and the Academy Award is a moment of national pride that has brought widespread recognition for the work of mahouts like Bomman and Bellie.All claims made are untrue. We have a deep respect for all of the contributors of this story, and remain driven by the desire to create positive change.”

