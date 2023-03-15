The Elephant Whisperers: Caretaker Couple Bomman And Bellie Felicitated by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
The Elephant Whisperers: Caretaker couple Bomman and Bellie featured in the Oscar winning documentary short-film was felicitated by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.
The Elephant Whisperers: The Elephant Whisperers is making all the noise across the globe with its glorious win at the 95th Academy Awards 2023. The Kartiki Gonsalves directorial produced by Guneet Monga won the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The short documentary streaming on Netflix is being hailed by movie critics and audiences. The caretaker couple Bomman And Bellie featured in the documentary are getting all the love and appreciation for their noble work. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated the couple after The Elephant Whisperers gran achievement at the Oscars 2023.
BOMMAN AND BELLIE FELICIATTED BY TAMIL NADU GOVERNMENT
MK Stalin met Bomman and Bellie who have been taking care of orphaned elephant calves at the state’s camp. The CM was seen in a series of photographs with the couple as he handed them shawls, trophies and cheques. A tweet from news agency ANI read “#ElephantWhisperers |TN Govt announces Rs 1 lakh each from CM Relief Fund for all 91 elephant caretakers in the 2 camps in the state,as a token of appreciation.Also allots Rs 9.1 cr to build homes for mahouts. Rs 5 cr allotted to develop ‘Elephant Camp’ in Anamalai Tiger Reserve.” Another tweet mentioned that “New elephant camp with basic facilities would be built at Coimbatore Chavadi at the cost of Rs 8 cr. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has announced this after ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, starring caretaker couple Bomman & Bellie from Mudhumalai Tiger Reserve won the #Oscars.”
KARTIKI GONSALVES HAILS BOMMAN AND BELLIE
