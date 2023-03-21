Home

The Elephant Whisperers Director Kartiki Gonsalves Honoured by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Rewarded Rs 1 Crore Prize

The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and was rewarded Rs 1 Crore prize.

Kartiki Gonsalves Honoured by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin: The Elephant Whisperers has created a new benchmark for success for not just Indian but Asian documentary filmmakers as well. The documentary short film produced by Guneet Monga and directed by Kartiki Gonsalves won India its first Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. The Elephant Whisperers won the award in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Apart from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, that made a milestone by winning in the Best Original Song segment for Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers is being celebrated by the global audiences. Now, the director Kartiki has been honoured by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as well.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO OF KARTIKI GONSALVES’S MEETING WITH TAMIL NADU CM MK STALIN:

Tamil Nadu Government announces cash prize of Rs.1Crore to Kartiki Gonsalves, the director of Oscar-winning short documentary feature #TheElephantWhisperers 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1mXx1CPWHD — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 21, 2023

KARTIKI GONSALVES HONOURED BY TAMIL NADU CM MK STALIN

In a video tweet from Kartiki’s meeting with the CM, she can be seen posing with the Oscars 2023 trophy. Stalin awarded her with a Rs 1 Crore cheque for her historic achievement. She wore a maroon printed dress for the meeting. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu chief minister had felicitated the caretaker couple Bomman and Bellie, who featured in the documentary. An upgraded facility and cash prizes for all the 91 elephant caretakers in the state was also announced. Post her Oscar win, Kartiki had said in her statement that “[The Elephant Whisperers] allowed me to speak about the sacred bond between us and our natural world- for the respect of indigenous communities and the empathy towards other living beings we share our space with. And finally for co-existence. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing our film, highlighting indigenous people and animals, to Netflix for believing in the power of this film, to Bomman & Bellie for sharing their sacred wisdom and finally, to Guneet my Producer, Sikhya Entertainment, and my entire team.”

The Elephant Whisperers is streaming on Netflix.

