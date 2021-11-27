The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2: Karan Johar surprised his fans on Saturday morning by sharing a teaser of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2, a netflix series. The video begins with a text flashing on screen that reads: “They are back!” The filming of the second season has started and in the words of Neelam Kothari Soni: “You have no idea what is coming your way.”Also Read - After 23 Years, Rani Mukerji Talks About Sexism in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai And Why Rahul Chose Tina Over Anjali | Exclusive

In the clip, the fabulous wives including Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan are seen giving more masala. Seema said, “Hi guys, as you can see we are back.” The video gives a glimpse of their glamorous lifestyle and BTS video from the shoot. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2 continues the story based on the lives of four star-wives – Seema Khan (married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor’s wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). We are not sure this time the audience will see Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan or not. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Turns Yodha For Karan Johar's First Action Franchise | Watch First Look

Sharing the teaser on social media, Maheep Kapoor wrote “We’re coming back to your screens. Season 2 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is now filming.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding List: Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani And More | Full List

Check out the teaser of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The first season extended cameo appearances by Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar.