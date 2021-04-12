With just four episodes, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier has managed to attract a wide audience. In the fourth episode, the Marvel series, left fans speechless as John Walker (played by Wyatt Russell) painted blood on Captain America’s shield. This comes as the new Captain America killed a Flag-Smasher member as revenge for his best friend and partner, Battlestar’s death. This not only left fans shocked but also made them furious. Also Read - Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Pandemic Fitness Schedule For The Upcoming 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Marvel fans took to Twitter expressing disappointment. One of the social media users wrote, 'In more than 7 movies this was the first time the shield was bloody. And this says a lot about John Walker'. Another person wrote, 'I'm tired of people acting as if the shield is what makes someone captain America. it's who you are that makes you Captain America. that's why steve rogers could do it and that's why Sam Wilson is the perfect person to carry it out. john walker has none of that & he never will'

The parallel in the episode 4 of #TheFalconandtheWinterSoldier are amazing. Malcom Spellman does an amazing job to show why #JohnWalker is not a good Captain America. Steve Rogers had the chance the kill Tony Stark, but instead disarmed him; while John Walker chooses murder. pic.twitter.com/PX6FIzGSD2 — Jason Rusch (@RuschJason) April 9, 2021

While expressing disappointment, fans also demand the return of the original superhero, Chris Evans.

Each episode of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier making me miss Steve Rogers more 💔

Stevie, come back! 😭 pic.twitter.com/eNXcVYWxac — emma | chris evans’ y/n (@goodguyevans) April 9, 2021

Since the beginning of the series, fans have repeatedly expressed their dislike for the new Captain America and with episode 4, it is only getting harder. Fans allege that John Walker taints the legacy that the original Captain America represented.