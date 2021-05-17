Los Angeles: The Marvel Studios win big at the MTV Movie and TV Awards which were held on Sunday. Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier grabbed two awards at the event. Also Read - The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Disappointed After Episode 4: 'A Shield Doesn't Make You Captain America'

Anthony Mackie won two awards for his performance in Disney+/Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He not just won the Best Hero award for his role as Sam Wilson or Falcon but also won the Best Duo award along with his star Sebastian Stan. “You guys will never know the amount of blood, sweat and tears that went into this show, so thank you,” Anthony Mackie said in his gratitude speech. However, Sebastian Stan was not present at the mega event as he is currently shooting for Pam & Tommy. Also Read - Welcome Captain! Chris Evans Joins Instagram to Raise Funds Amid 'COVID-19 Nightmare', Video Crosses 2 Million Views

Apart from this, Elizabeth Olsen also won the Best Performance In A Show award for her role in Disney+’s WandaVision (which is another Marvel series). Also Read - Marvel to Introduce First Muslim Superhero in Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan to First Debut on Disney+

Catch the full list of winners here:

BEST MOVIE

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

BEST DUO

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The mega show was hosted by Leslie Jones and was aired live from Los Angeles.