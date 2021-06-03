Mumbai: This is the day a number of fans were waiting for. In just a few hours from now, season 2 of Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni’s much-awaited show, The Family Man will be released and fans cannot wait for it anymore. Also Read - The Family Man 2: When, Where And How To Watch Manoj Bajpayee-Akkineni's Much-Awaited Show

The Family Man 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video at midnight today. And just hours before its release, Manoj Bajpayee took to social media expressing excitement. He shared a poster of the series and wrote, "So the day is finally here…! Season 2 drops at midnight. And one thing is overwhelmingly clear: The Family Man now belongs to you, the audience, and all its fans. We remain forever humbled by all the love we have received."

Meanwhile, fans also took to Twitter expressing their excitement for the show. Take a look:

This excitement and love come despite a number of controversies around the show and people calling to ban it alleging that it hurts the sentiments of Eelam Tamils and also the people of Tamil Nadu. The makers had put up a clarification on the issue and wrote, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people.”

One can watch this show on Amazon Prime Video from 12 AM on June 4.