The Family Man 2 Leaked Online: Amazon Prime Video’s latest and much-awaited outing The Family Man Season 2 is out on the OTT platform, The makers surprised fans by releasing Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni’s web series a day earlier. A section of media was sceptical over the release of The Family Man 2 but makers made sure that the release happens in June as promised. Fans and critics have binged watched and can’t express their happiness over Raj and DK’s web series. Netizens praised the show and especially Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni’s powerful performances. However, there is a sad news for the makers and fans. It has been reported that The Family Man 2 has been leaked online on day 1 of its release in HD quality for free download. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni’s Stupendous Work; Can’t Get Over Dialogues

The Family Man 2 leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the TRP rating. Manoj Bajpayee’s popular web show has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Is Almost Here And Fans Cannot Wait For It Anymore, Manoj Bajpayee Feels Humbled

The Family Man 2 story continues from the major cliffhanger ending of season 1. Srikant and Suchitra’s relationship will be under tension as they try to save their marriage. Srikant leaves his career and ATS job to be with his family, however, his mind and heart is still on the ongoing operations in Tamil Nadu. Fans will finally know what happened between Suchitra and Arvind that night. Srikant’s career will be in jeopardy as Kareem’s girlfriend will release the video in public containing the evidence regarding Kareem’s death and the current status of mission Zulfiqar will be revealed. The Family Man 2 also features Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwantary. Also Read - The Family Man 2: When, Where And How To Watch Manoj Bajpayee-Akkineni's Much-Awaited Show

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Sardar Ka Grandson, Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)